ZOA Energy Named Official Sponsor of the Backyard Games

From precision beanbag bombing to wild wheelbarrow races, ZOA Energy has your back with enough "oomph" to make Dwayne himself raise an eyebrow.

TAMPA, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOA Energy is sparking a backyard revolution and fueling high-energy fun in neighborhoods nationwide. Known for its unmatched flavor and feel-good formulas, the energy solution is transforming backyards everywhere into the ultimate arena of athletic absurdity. Enter: The Backyard Games sponsored by ZOA.

Customers can save and win big with 25% off the Backyard Games Bundle, featuring Super Berry and Cherry Limeade – the perfect way to sport the red, white and blue, and fuel up as competition heats up. Sweet meets sour in ZOA Energy's Cherry Limeade energy drink! Experience juicy, just-picked cherry flavor with a tart, refreshing lime finale. ZOA Energy's Super Berry energy drink is inspired by fresh-picked, perfectly-ripe berries to delight your taste buds, boost your spirit and give you the superpower of seizing the day.

ZOA Warriors, a community of dedicated fans and athletes, embody the spirit of determination and resilience. ZOA Energy encourages Warriors and fans everywhere to bring the hype of the competition to their very own backyards, infusing their favorite outdoor activities with major Big Dwayne Energy.

"It's all about bringing the excitement and fun to your own home turf through the backyard games. And, we all know the games are best with friendly competition among friends and family – powered by ZOA Energy," said Melanie Hellenga, Chief Marketing Officer, ZOA Energy. "To amplify the thrill of the games, we are giving away epic swag like ZOA speaker coolers and merchandise, along with cases of product, to bring even more energy to your backyard games."

ZOA Energy is challenging the Warrior community to dominate their games of choice and post their backyard battles on social using #ZOABackyardGames – dishing out their own tips below:

Cornhole Toss: Focus on consistency, aim sharp and block like a boss. A bit of Big Dwayne Energy can also tilt the game in your favor!

Jumbo Tumble Tower: Add a thrilling element of suspense that's sure to keep everyone on the edge of their seats as you stack and remove blocks. Stay calm, trust your instincts and never underestimate the power of patience.

Wheelbarrow Races: Buckle up for belly laughs. It's not just about speed; it's about communication, synergy and, of course, a ZOA Energy-powered warm-up.

ZOA Energy drinks blend taste with tenacity, crafted to deliver great flavor alongside functional benefits. Combining electrolytes, B and C vitamins, BCAAs and caffeine sourced from green tea and green coffee beans, ZOA offers a refreshing solution for those in need of balanced energy to earn a spot on that backyard podium.

Customers can save and win big with 25% off the Backyard Games Bundle on ZOAEnergy.com, featuring Super Berry and Cherry Limeade – the perfect way to sport the red, white and blue, and fuel up as competition heats up.

ZOA Energy products are available at U.S. retailers, including 7-Eleven, Albertsons, Costco, Quick Trip, HEB, Meijer and Circle K. Online purchases can be made through ZOAEnergy.com, Amazon, DoorDash, Instacart or Gopuff.

The brand is lighting the torch with the launch of a social media giveaway in late July. Stay tuned for details on how to join the fun – and who knows, you may win in more ways than one.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and pre-workout supplements ––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, featuring great taste, electrolytes, B & C vitamins, and zero sugar. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

