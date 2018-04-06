ZOCCAM® expands into California with Pacific City Escrow

DALLAS, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOCCAM has announced the expansion into California with the onboarding of Pacific City Escrow. Agents and buyers can save time and money by sending earnest money directly to Pacific City Escrow via ZOCCAM.

"Purchasing a home is one of the most significant events that a buyer will experience in their lifetime. Our mobile application and platform prevents the buyer from being susceptible to wire fraud by providing a secure method of delivery for escrow deposits," said Ashley Cook, CEO and Founder of ZOCCAM.