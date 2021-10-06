Zocdoc and Grow Therapy Partner to Advance Patients' Access to Affordable Mental Health Care

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace, and Grow Therapy , the technology-enabled mental health group on a mission to help clients find affordable mental health care, are proud to announce the companies are partnering to improve patients' access to affordable, in-network mental health care. People can now find and book appointments online with participating Grow Therapy mental healthcare professionals for free, using Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app.

Through Zocdoc's marketplace, people can access appointments with an in-network mental health provider who matches their preferences. Zocdoc users can then schedule care with one of Grow Therapy's psychologists or psychiatrists in Florida, Washington, D.C., Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, or Texas -- with more states to come later this year -- for a wide range of visit reasons, and more than 2,600 different insurance plans are accepted.

"Grow Therapy is making it possible for All Americans to access affordable, high-quality mental healthcare. We're doing so by partnering with clinicians, enabling them to seamlessly launch & operate their own practice that accepts insurance," said Jake Cooper, co-founder and CEO at Grow Therapy. "Our custom technology integration with Zocdoc will help connect more Americans with in-network therapists; the average cost to patients who see a Grow Therapy therapist, after insurance coverage, is less than $40."

"At a time when demand for mental health care has never been higher, we're proud that our partnership with Grow Therapy is delivering more choice and access for people searching for in-network mental healthcare," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "Our work with Grow Therapy is representative of our rapidly growing supply of mental health professionals available via Zocdoc, and our partnership will help even more Zocdoc users easily find and book the affordable care they need."

If you are a healthcare provider who wants to reach new patients and offer seamless access to care, you can learn more at zocdoc.com/join .

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

About Grow Therapy

Grow Therapy empowers private practices with technology so they can offer affordable insurance-covered care to patients. People seeking mental healthcare can search based on their preferences and find a provider that fits their insurance, background, and needs. Providers can partner with Grow Therapy to get in-network with all major payors and grow the practice of their dreams, with one easy system to manage it all.

