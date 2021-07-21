Zocdoc and Headway Partner to Improve Patients' Access to In-Network Mental Health Care

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc, the leading healthcare marketplace, and Headway, creator of the first software-enabled national network of therapists, are proud to announce the companies are partnering to improve patients' access to in-network mental health care. People can now find and book appointments online with participating Headway mental healthcare professionals for free using Zocdoc.com, the Zocdoc app, or on the Headway website.

Through Zocdoc's marketplace or via the Headway website, people can search for a mental health provider who matches their preferences and schedule appointments with one of Headway's therapists in New York, New Jersey, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, Virginia, Washington, Illinois, and Colorado.

Headway's providers accept a significant number of insurance plans across Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Oxford, Oscar, and Anthem, with even more insurance plan options to come as Headway continues to drive ease of access to affordable mental healthcare. The combination of Zocdoc and Headway's functionality, which offers full claim and billing management, will help remove the barriers to entry for people seeking care; they will be able to more easily find in-network therapists to meet their mental health care needs, and have a clear view into what they will owe out of pocket when using their in-network insurance plan.

"Headway is committed to making quality mental healthcare accessible and affordable across the United States by enabling therapists to accept insurance and connecting patients to therapists. Our collaboration with Zocdoc, a company focused on making it easier for people to find and book affordable care, gets us one step closer to achieving our mission," said Andrew Adams, co-founder and CEO at Headway. "Together -- with our network of accessible mental healthcare providers and Zocdoc's platform for finding care -- we will provide thousands of patients across the country with in-network mental healthcare."

"We are proud to work with Headway to help address some of the major pain points -- including finding the right provider and simplifying the search for in-network care -- around accessing mental health care in the U.S.," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "By continuing to grow our national presence with outstanding organizations like Headway, we will be able to make it even easier for Zocdoc users to find and book the care they need."

If you are a healthcare provider who wants to reach new patients and offer seamless access to care, you can learn more at zocdoc.com/join. If you are a therapist looking to reach and help new patients by accepting new insurance plans while offloading all admin work, get started with Headway.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

About Headway

Headway is building a new mental healthcare system, rewired for access and affordability. While one in four people have a treatable mental health condition, the overwhelming majority don't get the care that they need because of prohibitive costs. Through Headway, prospective patients can search for a therapist who matches their preferences, all while having a clear view into what they'll owe with their in-network insurance plan. Headway's free software enables therapists to accept insurance while offloading all administrative work allowing therapists to focus on the patient instead of the paperwork.

Zocdoc Contact

Sandra Glading

[email protected]

Headway Contact

Olivia Marshall

[email protected]



SOURCE Zocdoc

Related Links

www.zocdoc.com

