Zocdoc and Thriveworks Partner to Expand Patients' Access to Virtual Counseling Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace, and Thriveworks , a leading mental health provider with over 310 locations across the United States, as well as online services, are proud to announce the companies are partnering to drive ease and speed of access to high-quality mental health care. People can now find and book appointments online with participating Thriveworks mental health care professionals for free using Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app.

Through Zocdoc's marketplace, people can access telephone or video appointments with a Thriveworks mental health provider who matches their preferences. Zocdoc users can then schedule care with one of Thriveworks' therapists or psychiatrists spread across the nation, with most major insurance plans accepted.

"Thriveworks is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent many Americans from getting the counseling they need to live happy and successful lives," said Ryan Culkin, Chief Counseling Officer, Thriveworks. "Our partnership with Zocdoc represents a significant step forward in achieving our goals: taking the struggle out of finding the right therapist, and making high-quality, affordable mental health services more accessible nationwide."

"We're proud to partner with Thriveworks to help simplify Americans' search for mental health care," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "Our continued growth with partners like Thriveworks is indicative of Zocdoc's ongoing momentum in the mental health space, helping Zocdoc users connect with mental healthcare providers who best meet their needs."

If you are a healthcare provider who wants to reach new patients and offer seamless access to care, you can learn more at zocdoc.com/join .

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

About Thriveworks

Thriveworks , founded in 2008 by AJ Centore, PhD, is a leading mental health provider. On a mission to help people live happy and successful lives, Thriveworks makes high-quality counseling and psychiatry services accessible and affordable. Thriveworks' licensed clinicians are in-network with major insurance plans and provide in-person and online care for depression, anxiety, trauma, stress, relationship issues and more. Learn more at Thriveworks.com .

Zocdoc contact:

Sandra Glading

[email protected]

SOURCE Zocdoc

Related Links

www.zocdoc.com

