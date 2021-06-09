Zocdoc Announces "A Year in Hybrid Care," Unveiling Appointment Booking Trends That Point to a Return to In-Person Care

To uncover insights regarding how users' booking choices evolved throughout the pandemic, Zocdoc analyzed aggregated appointment booking data from May 2020, the first full month Zocdoc facilitated video visit bookings, through May 2021. The analysis uncovered three key trends:

The future of healthcare is primarily in-person. Across the U.S., 33% of appointments booked via Zocdoc in May 2020 were telehealth visits. One year later, in May 2021 , that number had declined to 14%.

Across the U.S., 33% of appointments booked via Zocdoc in were telehealth visits. One year later, in , that number had declined to 14%. Mental health is the exception to the in-person trend. Mental health is the only specialty in which virtual care bookings remain higher than peak pandemic booking levels. In May 2020 , 75% of bookings with psychiatrists and 80% of bookings with psychologists were virtual. In May 2021 , 85% of bookings with psychiatrists and 87% of bookings with psychologists were conducted via video.

Mental health is the only specialty in which virtual care bookings remain higher than peak pandemic booking levels. In , 75% of bookings with psychiatrists and 80% of bookings with psychologists were virtual. In , 85% of bookings with psychiatrists and 87% of bookings with psychologists were conducted via video. A provider's proximity matters, even for virtual visits. When Zocdoc patients had a choice between booking a telehealth appointment with a doctor close by or a doctor far away, 70% chose the nearby doctor when booking virtual visits. This implies that patients intuitively know they may eventually want or need care in person, and that choosing a local provider makes it possible to pick up the conversation in-person right where it left off online.

"As we move toward more normalcy in the U.S., we are seeing that, with the exception of mental health, which saw more demand for virtual visits in May 2021 than in May 2020, the future of telehealth is in-person." said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "The booking trends of Zocdoc users show that while telehealth will remain an important part of the healthcare mix, it will be a complement to in-person care rather than a replacement."

Overall Percentage of Telehealth and In-Person Bookings

Telehealth / In-Person

May 2020 : 33% / 67%

: 33% / 67% June 2020 : 23% / 77%

: 23% / 77% July 2020 : 21% / 79%

: 21% / 79% August 2020 : 19% / 81%

: 19% / 81% September 2020 : 18% / 82%

: 18% / 82% October 2020 : 18% / 82%

: 18% / 82% November 2020 : 17% / 83%

: 17% / 83% December 2020 : 18% / 82%

: 18% / 82% January 2021 : 15% / 85%

: 15% / 85% February 2021 : 18% / 82%

: 18% / 82% March 2021 : 13% / 87%

: 13% / 87% April 2021 : 12% / 88%

: 12% / 88% May 2021 : 14% / 86%

In addition to a high-level analysis of appointment booking trends, Zocdoc took a deep dive into market and specialty specifics, and rebooking preferences. With few exceptions, there was a significant shift back to in-person care across specialties.

Percentage of In-Person Appointments in May 2020 versus May 2021

Primary Care Physician: 58% → 87%

OB-GYN: 85% → 97%

Dermatologist: 62% → 91%

Dentist: 96% → 99%

Optometrist: 92% → 100%

Orthopedic Surgeon: 77% → 96%

Podiatrist: 82% → 96%

Chiropractor: 98% → 100%

ENT: 64% → 95%

Psychiatrist: 25% → 15%

Ophthalmologist: 89% → 97%

Gastroenterologist: 60% → 79%

Urologist: 74% → 94%

Pediatrician: 75% → 89%

Allergist: 64% → 91%

Cardiologist: 75% → 92%

Neurologist: 52% → 86%

Psychologist 20% → 13%

Offline-Online Continuity of Care

When looking at patients who booked a virtual visit with a new provider and then rebooked an in-person appointment at the same practice, there were three distinct groups of specialties with similar patterns of offline-online continuity of care:

High likelihood of in-person rebooking: ENTs, podiatrists, OB-GYNs, and orthopedic surgeons. 50-60% of people who booked a virtual visit with a new provider in these specialties booked a second, in-person appointment with that same practice.

50-60% of people who booked a virtual visit with a new provider in these specialties booked a second, in-person appointment with that same practice. Medium likelihood of in-person rebooking: Dermatologists, Gastroenterologists, Primary Care Physicians, and the average of all specialties excluding mental health. 20-30% of people who booked a virtual visit with a new provider in these specialties booked a second, in-person appointment with that same practice.

20-30% of people who booked a virtual visit with a new provider in these specialties booked a second, in-person appointment with that same practice. Lower likelihood of in-person rebooking: Mental Health. Just ~5% of people who booked a virtual visit with a new mental health provider booked a second, in-person appointment with that same practice.

Zocdoc also took a look at patients who booked a virtual visit with a new provider and then rebooked a virtual visit at the same practice, and found three distinct groups of specialties with similar patterns of offline-online continuity of care:

High likelihood of virtual rebooking: Mental health. More than 95% of people who booked a virtual visit with a mental health provider booked a second, virtual appointment with that same practice.

More than 95% of people who booked a virtual visit with a mental health provider booked a second, virtual appointment with that same practice. Medium likelihood of virtual rebooking: Dermatologists, Gastroenterologists, Neurologists, Primary Care Physicians, and the average of all specialties excluding mental health. More than 65% of people who booked a virtual visit with a new provider in these specialties booked a second, virtual appointment with that same practice.

More than 65% of people who booked a virtual visit with a new provider in these specialties booked a second, virtual appointment with that same practice. Lower likelihood of virtual rebooking: ENTs and OB-GYNs. More than 40% of people who booked a virtual visit with a new provider in these specialties booked a second, virtual appointment with that same practice.

