Zocdoc Brings Seamless, Real-Time Appointment Booking to Gemini

Zocdoc is the Gemini app's first health appointments connected apps partner, marking the first time a leading AI platform has connected users directly to real-time, bookable care.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zocdoc, the healthcare access infrastructure that connects patients to great care, announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Gemini app to make agentic healthcare appointment booking a reality.

Google Gemini app users can now agentically find and book an appointment that meets their needs with Zocdoc's nationwide network of more than 200,000 providers across 200+ specialties and 10,000+ insurance plans. The Zocdoc connected app in Gemini allows users to easily find real-time appointment availability and book with a provider without navigating directories, searching multiple sites, or waiting on hold.

"Patients are increasingly starting their health journeys with AI, and this collaboration makes it easier for Gemini app users to find the care that they need, when they need it," said Oliver Kharraz, MD, Zocdoc founder and CEO. "We are proud to partner with Gemini as Zocdoc begins to power access to care everywhere."

"Health isn't only about knowledge, it's about action and access. When you need to see a doctor, we want that to be easy. And today it's not," said Michael Howell, Chief Health Officer, Google. "We're excited for this first-of-its-kind collaboration with Zocdoc that takes an important step toward realizing one of the promises of the agentic AI moment -- where the technology helps you do the work so that you can focus on what's important: your health."

AI is rapidly becoming a starting point in the search for care. According to Zocdoc's AI-Informed Patient Report, 26% of patients have already used AI to ask a health-related question, and 85% of providers say they're seeing more AI-informed patients than they were a year ago.

Finding care that matches personal preferences is now possible through Gemini app's agentic capabilities and powered by Zocdoc's extensive healthcare access infrastructure. For providers, this offers a new way for them to reach patients where they're increasingly beginning their healthcare journey. Providers already on Zocdoc are automatically enabled on Google Gemini, with no additional integration required.

This partnership marks another step in Zocdoc's evolution from a marketplace to healthcare access infrastructure. For nearly two decades, Zocdoc has unified healthcare's fragmentation across insurance plans, EHRs and practice management systems, specialties, visit types, and provider organizations to power seamless access to care. While the national average wait time to see a doctor exceeds 31 days, with Zocdoc, the typical patient can be seen within 24-72 hours. Today, Zocdoc powers access to care not only on its website and app, but also across healthcare's many front doors — including online search, insurance directories, providers' websites, practice phone lines, and now AI platforms.

The Zocdoc connected app in the Gemini app is rolling out today to all 18+ US users, and coming to Gemini Spark in the coming weeks. To learn more about Gemini's connected apps read the News from Google blog here.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the healthcare access infrastructure that connects patients to great care. By powering access to care everywhere patients search, Zocdoc helps them move from being stuck to being seen. Each month, millions of patients find and book appointments with providers, powered by Zocdoc—on the company's website and app, and across AI platforms, online search, insurance directories, providers' websites, practice phone lines, and more—with the typical appointment happening within 24 to 72 hours from booking.

With nearly two decades of experience unifying healthcare's fragmentation, Zocdoc is uniquely positioned to power access across insurance plans, PMS and EHR systems, specialties, visit types, and provider organizations of every size. By fixing healthcare at the start, Zocdoc empowers patients to get the care they need, when they need it, while helping providers be bookable everywhere patients search.

SOURCE Zocdoc