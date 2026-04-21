Zocdoc Now Powers Real-Time Appointment Booking for Patients on Yelp

For the first time, Yelp users can seamlessly turn healthcare searches into booked appointments, powered by Zocdoc

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc, the leading healthcare platform that connects patients to great care, today announced a new partnership with Yelp. For the first time, patients can go from searching for a doctor on Yelp to booking an appointment, powered by Zocdoc.

Each week there are millions of healthcare-related searches on Yelp. Until now, that intent didn't easily result in care. With Zocdoc powering scheduling, those searches can now lead directly to booked appointments.

"Booking a doctor's appointment should be as easy as booking dinner," said Oliver Kharraz, MD, founder and CEO of Zocdoc. "Healthcare too often breaks at the start, when patients are ready to act but can't easily transact. By powering seamless scheduling on Yelp, we're turning that intent into access and helping patients go from searching to being seen. This is the next step toward making access work for patients, wherever their journey begins."

The experience is now live across Yelp's iOS app on provider business pages and through Yelp Assistant, the platform's new AI-powered chatbot. Users can tap "Book now" on business pages or "Book appointment" in Yelp Assistant to view real-time, in-network availability and schedule appointments instantly through a secure Zocdoc booking flow. Later this year, booking from business pages will expand to Android and desktop, booking in Yelp Assistant will launch on Android.

"We're excited to partner with Zocdoc to make it easier for consumers to find and book with in-network healthcare providers," said Craig Saldanha, Chief Product Officer at Yelp. "By connecting consumers with providers at the moment they're ready to schedule—including through Yelp Assistant—we're reducing friction and helping providers reach patients through a platform they already trust."

This partnership reflects Zocdoc's expansion beyond its marketplace into healthcare access infrastructure, powering seamless scheduling wherever patients are seeking care. For providers, the integration converts high-intent demand into booked appointments with no additional workflow. Scheduling is managed through existing EHR systems or Zocdoc, enabling providers to fill available capacity and reach new patients more effectively.

By powering scheduling across platforms like Yelp, Zocdoc is improving access for patients, ensuring that all of the front doors to care actually open.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the healthcare access infrastructure that connects patients to great care. By powering seamless scheduling wherever patients are seeking care, Zocdoc helps move them from being stuck to being seen. Each month, millions of patients find and book appointments with providers—on Zocdoc.com, across online search, insurance directories, providers' websites and phone lines, and more—with the typical appointment happening within 24 to 72 hours.

With nearly two decades of experience unifying healthcare's fragmentation, Zocdoc is uniquely positioned to power access across insurance plans, PMS and EHR systems, specialties, visit types, and provider organizations of every size. By fixing healthcare at the start, Zocdoc empowers patients to get the care they need, when they need it, while delivering scaled patient growth providers can count on.

SOURCE Zocdoc