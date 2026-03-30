Most Patients Love Their Doctors--But Few Ever Tell Them, Zocdoc Finds

New data reveals a "Gratitude Gap" in healthcare; Zocdoc launches "Thank-A-Doc" National Doctors' Day campaign to help patients close it

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most patients say they have a doctor they love, but they're not telling their doctors. In honor of National Doctors' Day, Zocdoc, the healthcare access infrastructure that connects patients to great care, is looking to change that. According to new survey data from Zocdoc, 56% of patients report having a doctor they love, yet only 29% say they've told their doctor. The findings point to a widespread but overlooked dynamic in healthcare: patients deeply value their doctors, but that gratitude often goes unspoken.

Patients aren't staying quiet about their favorite doctors—they're just telling everyone except the person who deserves their thanks. 92% of patients say they've told others about a doctor they love, and 35% have shared recommendations on social media. But when it comes to telling their doctor directly, many hold back. What's more, nearly 2 in 5 patients (39%) say being a doctor seems like a thankless job.

"The patient-doctor relationship is at the heart of healthcare, and the impact doctors have on their patients is profound. But too often, that impact goes unspoken," said Jess Aptman, Chief Communications Officer at Zocdoc. "Patients will tell friends, family, even strangers online about a doctor they love—but rarely the doctor themselves. We want to close that gap."

To mark National Doctors' Day, Zocdoc is launching its "Thank-A-Doc" campaign, inviting patients to share messages of appreciation with their providers. In March, the company installed a yellow "Thank-a-Doc" phone booth in New York City's Washington Square Park, where passersby could record messages of thanks. Zocdoc is inviting patients nationwide to participate by submitting their own notes of appreciation and stories about the doctors who have made a positive impact, that will then be shared.

At a moment when more patients are turning to AI for health information, Zocdoc's research suggests the human connection in care remains central. According to Zocdoc's AI-Informed Patient report, while 1 in 4 patients report consulting AI for medical questions, 70% say they still prefer to receive medical guidance from a doctor—reinforcing that the relationship between patients and providers is vital, and worthy of being celebrated.

To thank a beloved doctor, people can visit www.zocdoc.com/about/patient-stories-paw/ and submit their story.

Survey methodology

The Gratitude Gap findings are based on a Censuswide survey of 500 U.S. patients ages 18 and older, conducted in March 2026.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the healthcare access infrastructure that connects patients to great care. By powering seamless scheduling wherever patients are seeking care, Zocdoc helps them move from being stuck to being seen. Each month, millions of patients find and book appointments with providers, powered by Zocdoc—on the company's website and app, and across online search, insurance directories, providers' websites, practice phone lines, AI platforms, and more—with the typical appointment happening within 24 to 72 hours from booking.

With nearly two decades of experience unifying healthcare's fragmentation, Zocdoc is uniquely positioned to power access across insurance plans, PMS and EHR systems, specialties, visit types, and provider organizations of every size. By fixing healthcare at the start, Zocdoc empowers patients to get the care they need, when they need it, while delivering scaled patient growth providers can count on.

Contact:

Sam Blumenthal

[email protected]

SOURCE Zocdoc