Zocdoc Launches Integration Partner Program to Deepen Relationships with EHR Partners and Unlock Growth for Shared Customers

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc, the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for patients to find and book in-person or virtual care across over 250 specialties and more than 18,000 insurance plans today announced the launch of its Integration Partner Program. This new program deepens the partnerships between Zocdoc and leading EHR and practice management software (PMS) companies to deliver more value and a better experience to shared provider customers and the patients they serve.

For the past 16 years, Zocdoc has built over 175 calendar integrations with EHRs, PMSs, and other custom solutions. This allows providers of all specialties and sizes to seamlessly integrate their scheduling software with Zocdoc to surface their real-time appointment availability and facilitate instant online scheduling. The Zocdoc Integration Partner Program enhances the partnerships with scheduling software companies that integrate with Zocdoc, helping unlock growth opportunities for their customers.

"At Zocdoc, we're unifiers who are working to build the connective tissue of healthcare, and our new Integration Partner Program is deeply aligned with this ethos," said Zocdoc founder and CEO Oliver Kharraz, MD. "We believe that delivering a great patient experience and supporting providers' growth is contingent on strong and mutually beneficial partnerships with leading EHR and PMS organizations. We introduced this program to incentivize deep and valuable relationships with our scheduling software partners, with a shared goal of delivering an integrated, streamlined experience to providers and their patients."

The Integration Partner Program places scheduling software partners into tiers based on technical and commercial criteria. Partners can unlock additional benefits — both for themselves and their customers' — by supporting a more deeply integrated experience:

Basic Integration Partners offer an acceptable format of calendar integration to providers to enable online scheduling.

offer an acceptable format of calendar integration to providers to enable online scheduling. Complete Integration Partners enable providers to enjoy all of the benefits of calendar integration, including seamless online scheduling through search engines (such as Google), their website, or the Zocdoc Marketplace by maintaining standard technical calendar integration requirements.

Zocdoc Advanced Integration Partners , the highest tier of partnership, ensure providers have full access to new Zocdoc features and product improvements — including the full suite of tools within Zocdoc Practice Solutions — by meeting full integration requirements and ongoing enhancements. Several leading EHRs have already joined the Zocdoc Integration Partner Program as Advanced Integration Partners, including Elation and DrChrono by EverHealth , building upon long-standing relationships.

"Partnering with Zocdoc has enabled our users to effectively expand and enhance their patient base, ultimately improving their experience with DrChrono by EverHealth through our seamless integration," said Matt Madden, Market Executive for DrChrono by EverHealth . "We are excited to be a part of the Integration Partner Program and look forward to continued collaboration between our organizations."

"Thanks to our Advanced Integration partnership with Zocdoc, Elation has accelerated its ability to build out market-leading EHR solutions that reduce clinician burden, strengthen the patient-physician relationship, and drive primary care success," said Kyna Fong, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Elation Health

Zocdoc and EHRs are mutually invested in helping provider organizations expand and nurture their patient panels. A key aspect of a provider's success on any software system involves making sure that all systems a provider organization uses work together seamlessly. By partnering with Zocdoc, EHRs can unlock growth opportunities for their customers, enabling them to benefit from real-time online scheduling and free tools that complement their existing workflows. By tapping into the largest healthcare marketplace that connects nearly 100,000 providers to millions of patients each month, Integration Partners can attract new customers, joining a network of industry-leading software companies that partner with Zocdoc. To learn more, visit zocdoc.com/about/integrate .

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the leading healthcare marketplace that aims to help every patient find and book every type of care. Each month, millions of patients visit Zocdoc.com or use the Zocdoc app to find quality, in-network doctors, see their real-time availability, and instantly book appointments for in-person or virtual care. Zocdoc doesn't just make healthcare easier, it also accelerates patients' access to care with the typical appointment happening within 24 to 72 hours of booking.

While Zocdoc's mission is to give power to the patient, the company supports healthcare providers, too. Doctors across each state, specialty and segment — from solo practitioners to large hospitals and health systems — rely on Zocdoc to grow their practice, at every stage. With Zocdoc, they can reach new patients where they're seeking care, save staff time with tools that integrate into their practice software, and delight their patients through great experiences that keep them coming back. Overall, Zocdoc delivers the seamless, modern healthcare experience patients deserve.

