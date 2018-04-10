Zocdoc Now Available in Epic App Orchard for Patient Self-Scheduling

"At Mount Sinai, we love seeing our partners work together to enable a simplified digital experience," said Brian Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Mount Sinai, NYC's largest integrated health system that uses both Epic and Zocdoc. "When our internal operating processes are simplified, it means less work for our staff and our patients."

Zocdoc has been integrating with Epic via API since 2016, allowing patients to view availability and book appointments from Zocdoc.com and the Zocdoc mobile app into their provider's schedule. The integration has improved access at participating health systems by allowing new and existing patients to take advantage of near-term appointment availability. With Zocdoc's inclusion in App Orchard and the improved integration, Zocdoc will be able to more efficiently exchange appointment and patient information. Patients and providers can securely pass relevant information like insurance, check-in, medical, and demographic data directly into Epic workflows.

Zocdoc, a consumer-friendly digital healthcare leader, has grown its enterprise business to more than 70 health systems. Zocdoc has created solutions for pain points that persist for patients, like finding an appropriate specialist, booking a last minute appointment, or identifying an in-network provider. Zocdoc's digital marketplace surfaces underutilized appointment inventory that would otherwise go to waste, dramatically improving patients' access to care. According to a 2017 Merritt Hawkins study, the average wait to see a doctor in the U.S. is 24.1 days; the typical Zocdoc appointment takes place in under 24 hours.

"For interoperability to succeed in creating digital health openness, it needs to solve problems -- not create complications. Zocdoc is working to improve access, efficiency, and experience across the industry," said Zocdoc founder and CEO Oliver Kharraz, MD. "We're excited to add Zocdoc to the Epic App Orchard to make the integration even more valuable for patients, providers, and health systems."

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the tech company at the beginning of a better healthcare experience. Each month, millions of patients use Zocdoc to find in-network neighborhood doctors, instantly book appointments online, see what other real patients have to say, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, fill out their paperwork online, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's online marketplace delivers the accessible and simple experience patients expect and deserve. Zocdoc is free for patients and available across the United States via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app for iPhone and Android. Health systems interested in learning more can visit zocdoc.com/healthsystems.

Media Contact: Laura Covington / laura.covington@zocdoc.com / 646-583-7824

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zocdoc-now-available-in-epic-app-orchard-for-patient-self-scheduling-300626800.html

SOURCE Zocdoc

Related Links

http://www.zocdoc.com

