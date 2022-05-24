Zocdoc Reports: A Year in Skincare

The data shows how people are engaging with skincare professionals during a time when skin cancer rates are rising, people are looking at their own faces more than ever before, and people – including an increasingly aging population – are becoming more aware of ways they can lessen the effects of the aging process on their skin.

Americans are being proactive about skin health

From growth in cosmetic skin care to increased interest in skin exams, Americans are paying more attention than ever to the health and appearance of the body's biggest organ: From January-April 2021 to January-April 2022, dermatology consultation and follow-up appointments increased by 16%. And while many American patients and dermatologists turned to telehealth as a useful dermatology triage tool at the outset of the pandemic, people have overwhelmingly returned to in-person dermatologic care:

In May 2020 , the first full month Zocdoc facilitated video visit bookings, 62% of appointments with dermatologists took place in-person

, the first full month Zocdoc facilitated video visit bookings, 62% of appointments with dermatologists took place in-person In April 2022 , 94% of appointments with dermatologists took place in-person

People are partnering with professionals to reduce cancer risk

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., and, according to CDC data, skin cancer rates have been trending upward since 1999. With growing awareness that early detection and treatment significantly increases survival rates, more Americans are adding skin cancer screenings to their must-do list. From January-April 2021 to January-April 2022:

Skin cancer screening appointments increased by 23%

Sun damaged skin appointments increased by 20%

Mole screening and removal appointments increased by 15%

Cosmetic procedures are helping people gain confidence

Since the outset of the pandemic, video calls have helped many Americans see the faces of their loved ones and effectively connect with colleagues. But the self-view component of these calls also created a near-constant mirror for many. Concurrently, the U.S. is increasingly an aging nation, and more and more people overall are seeking anti-aging skincare products, and cosmetic dermatology services. From January-April 2021 to January-April 2022:

Laser skin treatment appointments increased by 21%

Dermabrasion and dermaplaning appointments increased by 20%

Skin resurfacing and tightening appointments increased by 17%

