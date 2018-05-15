Zodiac's Craig Goodson Joins UAG

"We've known Craig for years and are very excited to have him join us at UAG," said Pat Walls, CEO of United Aqua Group. "He will serve as a critical member of our team and play a key role in our long-term vision."

Goodson arrives with nearly twenty years of sales experience. Since 2006, he has been directing sales for Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc. He was responsible for the company's largest distributors, as well as all U.S.-based and international buying groups. Before Zodiac, Goodson managed territory sales at Jandy Pool Products. Throughout his career, he has regularly exceeded quotas even during economic downturns.

Goodson is looking forward to helping accelerate UAG's already rapid growth. "It's exciting to join a company that wants to challenge the status quo and grow," Goodson said. "UAG is positioning itself for the future and I am excited I get to help steer the vision."

"We are delighted Goodson joined our team. He understands our vision and our desire to disrupt the industry and acquire new market share both here in the U.S. and internationally," said Don Gwiz, UAG's Chairman of the Board.

Goodson will assume the VP of Sales & Business Development position on May 21st.

About United Aqua Group

United Aqua Group is one of the nation's largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry. The group is member-owned and comprised of individually-operated business owners that have been selectively qualified and are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, quality and service in the industry. United Aqua Group manages and operates Aquatech, Aqua Commercial, and AquaValue, Aqua Supply, which remain the trusted brands for residential and commercial pool design and construction and retail pool products. Headquartered in Las Vegas, United Aqua Group has more than 270 members in 46 states across the country and Canada and is widely recognized as the most prestigious and trusted organization in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedaquagroup.com.

United Aqua Group, Aquatech, Aqua Commercial, Aqua Supply and AquaValue are trademarks of Aquatech Corporation in the United States.

