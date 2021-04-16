Zoe Financial Announces its Collaboration with Modera Wealth Management

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoe Financial, a digital marketplace that empowers consumers to find vetted and reviewed fiduciary financial advisors, announced today a noteworthy collaboration. By searching for an advisor through Zoe's Advisor Network, investors are now able to match with advisors at an industry-rated fee-only advisory practice.

Modera Wealth Management was in Barron's Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms (2020) and has consistently been rated among the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers (2014-2019).

Modera manages $4.95 billion in regulatory assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2020 and has 78 employees, 36 CFP® professionals, and 7 offices nationwide. Modera Chief Executive Officer, Principal & Wealth Manager, Tom Orecchio, CFA®, CFP®, CHFC®, AIF®, said, "Partnering with Zoe Financial was a no-brainer. Their dedication to the client's best interest aligned with our own focus of uniquely offering compassionate, caring, customized, financial guidance."

Most notable is Modera's commitment to providing fee-only financial services. Andres Garcia-Amaya, Founder & CEO of Zoe Financial said, "Modera is a stalwart in the industry due to its client-first philosophy. Founded in 1983, they were an early pioneer of the fee-only approach and are a leader in their commitment to fiduciary duty while declining commissions, referral fees, or any other fees from the sale of financial products."

Learn more about Zoe Financial at www.zoefin.com.

Learn more about Modera Wealth Management at www.moderawealth.com.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

