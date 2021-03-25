Zoe Financial Announces Partnership With Leading Wealth Management Firm Halbert Hargrove

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoe Financial, a digital marketplace that empowers consumers to find the best and most trustworthy financial advisor for them, announced today an exciting partnership. Within the Zoe Advisor Network, clients can now match with fiduciary advisors ranked as one of Financial Advisor Magazine's 2020 top RIA practices.

Zoe's extensive due diligence process for all advisors means that every advisor, regardless of the firm they are associated with, is vetted thoroughly to ensure that they are truly fiduciaries for clients. Zoe's client-centric approach, digital experience, and strong advisor due diligence are what drive the best financial advisors in the country to the platform.

Halbert Hargrove is an independent RIA with eight offices nationwide, over $2.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), and close to 1,200 clients. Halbert Hargrove's cornerstone is its commitment to objective advice. As "pioneering fiduciaries," the firm focuses on consistent annual outside audits of its practices, a principled refusal to sell proprietary products, and continuous self-examination. Halbert Hargrove President and Chief Operating Officer JC Abusaid said, "Zoe's commitment to empowering the consumer with objective advice really resonates with our own. Just like Zoe, we make a significant commitment to research, due diligence, and investment and financial planning process scrutiny."

According to Andres Garcia-Amaya, founder and CEO of Zoe Financial, "When it comes to the Zoe Advisor Network, creating value for the client comes first. Our partnership with Halbert Hargrove is a natural fit, as they are singularly focused on adding meaningful long-term value for their clients."

Learn more about Zoe Financial at www.zoefin.com

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network includes only independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners.

Halbert Hargrove's ranking and survey methodology can be viewed by visiting https://www.halberthargrove.com/gladiators/#awards . The rating is not indicative of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors' future performance. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the surveys.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Zoe Financial