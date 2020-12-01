Zoe Financial Gives Insight on How a Wealth Manager Can De-risk a Portfolio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding the value of de-risking a portfolio can be challenging after years of a growth-focused investment approach. Yet, as the end state of an investment goal approach, so too does the importance of reducing volatility in the portfolio. A wealth manager can be invaluable in de-risking stages of a client's portfolio. The portfolio management process, which involves creating a bespoke strategy based on a client's goals, should also include a careful evaluation of risk tolerance and capacity. After all, as much as one might be able to afford to take more significant risk, it is essential to have a strategy that one can stick to through volatile times.

The Value of De-Risking

A wealth manager considers not only the financial aspects of de-risking, but the tax planning it might entail. De-risking a portfolio is part of the many services that come with a tailored investment strategy and broader financial plan. It aims to preserve and protect wealth after it is accumulated. There is no point in aiming to grow one's wealth if when you are ready to enjoy the fruits of your labor there is a high possibility that it will be lost when the markets are volatile.

The de-risking process keeps the accumulated wealth secure and protected from market volatility. To create and follow a strategy that makes sure the client's wealth makes it through the ups and the downs. The different phases in the saving and investing process call for distinct ways and means of managing risk.

A wealth manager looks at a portfolio where it stands and assesses the risk relative to where the client or investor is in their life stage, or when they need to withdraw the funds.

These strategies go beyond the traditional stocks to bonds transition to mitigate risk. De-risking a portfolio requires pursuing a multifaceted approach in reducing the risks within an asset class as well.

Near Retirement? De-Risk Your Portfolio

Mainly when retirement is close, a way to de-risk is to keep liquidity high and volatility low. While there are various frameworks for how to do this most effectively, there is great value in reducing risk and establishing a predictable retirement income. Doing so creates a safety net for emergencies, as it means keeping enough cash on hand to cover two to four years' worth of expenses. This allows for flexibility to manage unforeseen costs without having to liquidate stocks under less-than-ideal conditions. It de-risks a portfolio by giving it enough time to recover from those conditions. And during that time, cash retains its value.

