Zoe Financial Hits $1 Billion in Assets on Its Way to $1 Trillion

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoe Financial, a digital marketplace that empowers consumers to find and hire vetted financial advisors, announced today it has reached $1 billion in assets under administration (AUA).

In the last three years, Zoe's growth trajectory has been momentous. They have now referred thousands of clients across the country to highly-vetted fiduciary financial advisors and count with over $1 billion in AUA. This landmark growth is owed to their frictionless AI-driven algorithm, unique business model, and highly curated network of independent, fiduciary financial advisors.

Machine learning allows for all of the secure data gathered by Zoe's algorithm to continuously improve the suggestions and recommendations it provides to the consumer. This way Zoe is always refining the experience for the consumer. During the last three years, they have made hundreds of thousands of successful matches. With each match, Zoe's platform becomes even more precise when finding the ideal advisor.

Zoe Financial's founder and CEO, Andres Garcia-Amaya, highlights: "We are maniacally focused on removing friction for the consumer while making the results highly personalized. The numbers speak for themselves."

The product's highly differentiated nature has led to partnerships with some of the largest registered independent advisory (RIA) firms in the industry including Vista Wealth Management , Buckingham Wealth Management, Facet Wealth Management , and Halbert Hargrove.

Zoe Financial's growth trajectory was validated by their recent $10M Series A investment round led by SoftBank's Opportunity Fund. Aaron Schildkrout (Investor at Addition & Former Global Head of Growth at Uber,) Jessica Lachs (VP of Data Science at DoorDash), Chris Nakutis (Former COO at Bird), and Republic Lab became investors in this round.

Existing investors that participated in the round include Chris Jones (Former Blackrock Equity CIO), Marie Chandoha (Former CEO of Schwab Asset Management) , ThirdStream Partners , and Stephanie DiMarco (Former Founder/CEO of Advent Software). During their seed round, Zoe raised $6.3 million, bringing total funding to $16.3 million.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States.

