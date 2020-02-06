Zoe Financial Welcomes Charles Schwab Investment Management's Former President and CEO, Marie Chandoha to Advisory Committee

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoe Financial, Inc. today announced Marie Chandoha, Board Director of State Street and former CEO of Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM), has become a Zoe investor and joined the company's Advisory Committee.

Chandoha is a recognized and respected leader in the financial services industry. Her compelling vision and execution propelled CSIM to become one of the largest asset managers in the industry- under her tenure, assets under management more than doubled to $400 billion. American Banker recognized her each year from 2014 to 2018 in the top 5 of the "Most Powerful Women in Finance." Prior to joining Schwab, she was the global head of the fixed-income business at BlackRock. She previously served as co-head of the fixed-income division at Wells Asset Management; a senior bond strategist at Goldman Sachs; and managing director responsible for the global fixed-income and economics research department at Credit Suisse First Boston. Earlier in her career, Chandoha held research positions at Morgan Stanley and The Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Zoe's Founder & CEO is thrilled to announce such a significant addition to the advisory committee: "Marie's unparalleled industry expertise and network is a game-changer for Zoe as we begin to scale the business. She sets a high bar for excellence and we are privileged to have her be part of our journey."

Marie Chandoha expressed, "The wealth management industry is ripe for new solutions that allow the consumer to find, hire and collaborate with their ideal financial advisor while effortlessly navigating between the digital and the physical world. Zoe is rapidly emerging as the leader in solving this pain point. I have been impressed with the team's execution and relentless effort to improve the client and advisor experience through the use of technology. I'm looking forward to working with Andres and the advisory committee on the great opportunities that lie ahead for Zoe."

Zoe Financial won MorningStar's Fintech of Year and raised $5 million in capital from a number of high-powered executives including Christopher Jones, former co-head of Active Equities at BlackRock, Robert Deutsch, the chairman of JPMorgan's ETF board, and Stephanie DiMarco, the founder of software company Advent and the chair of the board of directors at SS&C Advent.

Learn more about Zoe Financial at www.zoefin.com.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded by Andres Garcia-Amaya and a world-class team to empower investors to make better financial decisions. Zoe's curated network of high quality independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

Contact: 646-847-2106, press@zoefin.com

SOURCE Zoe Financial

Related Links

https://www.zoefin.com

