Zoe Financial Welcomes United Capital's Former Chief Business Development Officer to Advisory Board Committee

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoe Financial, a technology-driven marketplace that empowers consumers to find the best financial advisor for them, today announced Matthew Brinker, Managing Partner at Merchant Investments Management and former Chief Business Development Officer at United Capital, has joined their Advisory Committee.

Brinker has more than 25 years of experience in the wealth management industry, including nearly 14 years at United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC, where he was Chief Business Development Officer.

"Matt's extensive leadership experience in the RIA-space makes him one of a kind," said Zoe Financial's Founder & CEO Andres Garcia-Amaya, "His guidance and keen eye for future trends in the financial advisory industry is invaluable. We are very excited to have him join our advisory committee at this stage of the company."

On Matt Brinker's interest in Zoe Financial: "The RIA community, generally, struggles with predictable organic growth with any semblance of scale, and Zoe is solving for that. As the industry grows more competitive with clear winners and losers over the coming years, RIAs will require effective client-acquisition channels. Zoe Financial excels at providing a multi-touch approach that provides the client with highly vetted independent fiduciary advisors they can really trust and deliver an exceptional client experience."

Zoe Financial, under CEO Andres Garcia-Amaya's leadership, has experienced tremendous growth since its founding in February of 2018. In 2019, the company won MorningStar Fintech of Year and raised $6 million in capital from a slew of high-powered executives including Matt Brinker, Christopher Jones, former co-head of Active Equities at BlackRock, Robert Deutsch, the chairman of JPMorgan's ETF board and Marie Chandoha, current board director at State Street and former President & CEO of Schwab Investment Management. When looking for where to find a fiduciary financial advisor, Zoe Financial is the go-to, award-winning resource for consumers looking for a truly fiduciary advisor.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

