Zoe Ko 'Fire Escape' Single Tops the Chart at aBreak - Music's Leading Platform for Indie Artists

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- aBreak Music, an international artist discovery platform, announces that 'Fire Escape,' a single by singer-songwriter and recording artist Zoe Ko, lands atop the aBreak58. Check out her #1 song at abreakmusic.com.

Zoe Ko, singer-songwriter and recording artist
Zoe Ko, having deep New York City roots, brings her emotive juxtaposition of upbeat & moody pop rock to her new home, LA. Her vulnerable lyrics and infectious melodies make her songs feel as intimate and electric as dancing alone in your room. With an impressive, and quickly growing bio (recently completed east coast, US tour, multiple releases, millions of streams), Zoe is establishing herself as one of the world's most exciting new artists.

"I'm so stoked that 'Fire Escape' made it to #1. That's absolutely insane!" said Zoe Ko, "It means everything to know people resonate with the feelings I went through."

Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres worldwide. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.

"When our a&r's brought 'Fire Escape' to our attention, Jay Stevens and I immediately locked in," said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music, "The reaction we saw from the industry and fans from our early airplay suggested we were onto someone special. We're thrilled to be playing a vital role in helping to expose Zoe's music to the world." 

About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S.-based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station, playing 100% music from indie artists around the world, have become the most important tools for indie artists hoping to get discovered and record industry executives needing to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/.

