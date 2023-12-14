Zoetic Global and the City of Columbus Join Forces to Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goals

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark agreement announced at COP28, climate impact pioneer Zoetic Global and the City of Columbus, Ohio have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to tackle the city's net zero carbon goals. This collaboration will focus on increasing sustainability through significant carbon reduction, water conservation, and energy resilience.

PHOTO CUTLINE (Left to right) - Jerome Ringo, Executive Chairman of Zoetic Global; Tim Ryan, Chief Global Business Development Officer of Zoetic Global; Avery Hong, CEO of Zoetic Global; Andrew J. Ginther, Mayor of Columbus; LaToya Cantrell, Mayor of New Orleans.

"Columbus is facing growing risks from climate change, and we recognize the urgency to protect our environment. This initiative will not only bring economic benefits but also ensure the city's long-term resilience by investing in sustainable energy and water resources," said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther.

"We are proud that Zoetic Global is growing into a global powerhouse and making deals in every corner of the world. We are especially thrilled that our company is based in Cleveland, manufacturing our product in Youngstown, and now working with Columbus as one of the leading U.S. cities in using our refrigerant. With Mayor Ginther's leadership, Columbus is showing American cities how to have a big impact in addressing climate change while also saving precious taxpayer dollars that can be directed to other needs in the community. Columbus is one of the most dynamic cities in America. It's only fitting they are leading on climate change as well," said Tim Ryan, Chief Global Business Development Officer of Zoetic Global.

"Zoetic's carbon reduction solutions will support Columbus in achieving its ambitious net zero goals. By working closely with all stakeholders, we will drive meaningful change in climate action planning. Our economically compelling and environmentally significant programs will make a substantial impact," said Jerome Ringo, Executive Chairman of Zoetic Global.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to accelerate Columbus' sustainability efforts. Through comprehensive strategies encompassing energy efficiency, generation, and water treatment, Zoetic aims to reduce the city's environmental footprint. Together, Zoetic and Columbus are leading the way towards a greener and more sustainable future, serving as an inspiring example for communities worldwide," said Zoetic Global CEO Avery Hong.

One of Zoetic's key responsibilities is the implementation of an energy refrigerant installation in Columbus, optimizing cooling equipment and achieving significant energy savings and emissions reduction. By leveraging advanced refrigerants, Zoetic will generate substantial cooling cost reductions and valuable carbon credits through precise energy savings data gathered by advanced HVAC system sensors.

Zoetic will evaluate the city's water and base-load power needs, utilizing innovative solutions like hydrogen generation technology. Through the Shared Cost Savings program, Columbus-based projects will gain access to financing opportunities and benefit from annual energy savings. To demonstrate its commitment, Zoetic pledges to allocate twenty percent of the carbon credits generated by their groundbreaking technologies to programs that benefit the city. These programs will address critical areas such as energy, water, and food security, with a special focus on vulnerable communities.

Columbus plays a crucial role in this partnership by facilitating collaboration and ensuring clarity in project directives. By leveraging valuable insights into areas experiencing economic disparities, the city aims to maximize the potential of Zoetic's innovative solutions and carbon credit-funded programs.

Zoetic Global recently announced its full endorsement of the Global Cooling Pledge which is an important topic of discussion at the United Nations Climate Summit COP28 currently underway in Dubai with the Zoetic team in attendance. With the rising threat of global warming leading to excessive air conditioning consumption, the pledge signifies a significant step towards minimizing carbon emissions related to cooling, targeting a reduction of at least 68 percent by 2050. Zoetic Global is actively working with governments and businesses worldwide to help them reach the UN's ambitious climate change goals and plans to announce additional major partnership deals at COP 28.

About Zoetic Global

ZOETIC means "Of or Pertaining to Life." It speaks to the focus of its co-founders, Jerome Ringo, and Avery Hong, on bringing impactful solutions to the areas of greatest need. This entails technologies that are innovative, impactful, immediate, and investable. Zoetic is focused on the inclusion of areas of the world disproportionately impacted by climate change.

