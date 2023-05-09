Zoetic Global Announces Exclusive Carbon Credits Registry Partnership with Verified Credits LLC

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetic Global announced today that it has selected Verified Credits LLC as its exclusive carbon credits registry.

Pictured at the signing ceremony for the new Verified Credits/Zoetic partnership are: (back) Vivaris Capital President & CEO J. Christopher Mizer and Zoetic Global Chief Global Business Development Officer Tim Ryan; (front) Verified Credits Principal Steve Scholl and Zoetic Global Chairman and Co-Founder Jerome Ringo. (PRNewsfoto/Zoetic Global)

Through the new partnership, companies may access carbon credits for utilizing Zoetic's portfolio of technologies, which include innovative refrigerants' projects in the United States, Asia, Middle East, and Africa that are well-positioned to make an important impact. Companies that work with Zoetic save 20-40 percent on their energy bills and receive carbon credits based on sensor's precise monitoring of their HVAC systems. Global cooling is a key target as air conditioning needs are projected to triple by 2050 as a result of warming and the growing middle class in Asia and Africa.

More broadly, Zoetic is working with technology and strategic partners to deliver critical energy, water, and food technologies to areas of greatest need around the world. Specific initiatives include providing access to hydrokinetic, wind and solar power, energy efficiency technologies, and systems for supplementing electrical supply and infrastructure in remote areas. Current installations are located at public and private facilities including government buildings, school districts, hospitals, data centers, entertainment facilities, and corporate offices.

"Uninterrupted access to electricity is a prerequisite to economic growth, resilient communities, and improved quality of life. The planet is starting to understand the consequences of using fossil fuel sources. We know we have to change our perspective on energy production and consumption in short order if we are to keep a habitable planet for future generations to come," said Jerome Ringo, Chairman and Co-Founder of Zoetic Global.

"Our climate crisis is urgent and business leaders who recognize this and take action are better poised for long-term success. Zoetic is widely recognized as a leader in the industry with advanced technology combined with a compelling social mission. Working with the Zoetic is a win-win for global companies," said Steve Scholl, Principal at Verified Credits LLC.

For information on Zoetic Global, visit https://zoeticglobal.com/about/

About Zoetic Global

Zoetic is a minority-owned solutions provider focused on delivering critical energy, water, and food technologies to areas of greatest need. Working in conjunction with its technology and strategic partners it has assembled a compelling portfolio of now solutions for now problems. Zoetic means, "of or pertaining to life." It embodies the dedication of its Co-Founder and Chairman, Jerome Ringo, who has been a leader in the climate movement for two decades. Zoetic is focused on the inclusion of areas of the world disproportionately impacted by climate change. Zoetic believes that critical solutions exist and require a next level commitment by leaders to implement them.

About Verified Credits

Verified Credits is a leading carbon credit registry and exchange. It was founded to ensure that everyone can take personal responsibility for his or her own carbon footprint. The goal is to democratize access to making an impact. Verified Credits has created a carbon credit infrastructure that brings transparency, accessibility, liquidity, and standardization to the market. Every carbon credit is backed by a metric ton of certified emissions reduction. It's a virtuous circle that begins with landowners who agree to conserve or replant their deciduous forests, rainforests, and arable land. This removes the incentives for deforestation that have decimated the major carbon sinks around the world. It also includes technologies that permanently avoid or eliminate carbon dioxide, other greenhouse gases, and particulate matter pollution. This has the additional benefit of eliminating other sources of climate change as well as helping to reduce the deleterious effects on human and animal health. Only those projects that meet all of stringent requirements are minted and registered with Verified Credits and receive the green check.

