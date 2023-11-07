Zoetic Global Supports Global Cooling Pledge at UN Climate Summit COP28

News provided by

Zoetic Global

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Chairman & Co-Founder Jerome Ringo Available for COP28 Interviews & Meetings

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetic Global announced today its full endorsement of the Global Cooling Pledge, which will be revealed at the United Nations Climate Summit COP28 to be held in Dubai, UAE Nov. 30-Dec. 12 with the Zoetic team in attendance. With the rising threat of global warming leading to excessive air conditioning consumption, the pledge signifies a significant step towards minimizing carbon emissions related to cooling, targeting a reduction of at least 68 percent by 2050.

"The Global Cooling Pledge's significance in the battle against climate change is incredible. By urging influential nations like the United States, China, and India to commit to decreasing cooling-related emissions, this pledge marks a significant milestone. Zoetic refrigerants will play a crucial role in helping countries achieve the pledge's sustainability objectives and we invite countries to sign up to partner with us at COP28 in support of this cause," said Zoetic Global Chairman and Co-Founder Jerome Ringo.

Zoetic Global is actively working with governments and businesses worldwide to help them reach the UN's ambitious climate change goals and plans to announce major partnership deals at COP 28. Zoetic's advanced refrigerants offer substantial cooling cost reductions, while also providing the opportunity to earn carbon credits through precise energy savings and emissions reduction data gathered by state-of-the-art HVAC system sensors.

"Zoetic refrigerants provide an immediate and essential solution for improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, while hardware solutions may take up to 10-15 years to be widely adopted. The carbon benefits achieved through using Zoetic refrigerants can also help offset the cost of investing in more efficient hardware in the future," said Zoetic Global CEO Avery Hong.

About Zoetic Global

ZOETIC means "Of or Pertaining to Life." It speaks to the focus of its co-founders, Jerome Ringo and Avery Hong, on bringing impactful solutions to the areas of greatest need. This entails technologies that are innovative, impactful, immediate, and investable. Zoetic is focused on the inclusion of areas of the world disproportionately impacted by climate change.

SOURCE Zoetic Global

