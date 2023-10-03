Zoetic Global Takes a Stand Against Climate Change at Climate Week NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetic Global leadership had a significant presence at Climate Week NYC, joining forces with influential figures in government, corporations, scientists, and climate experts during the United Nations General Assembly.

At Techonomy NYC, Tim Ryan, Zoetic's Chief Global Business Development Officer and former U.S. Congressman, highlighted Zoetic's groundbreaking 30,000 square foot refrigerants production facility in Ohio's Steel Valley as an example of how the reindustrialization of America's small towns can lead the fight against climate change. The new plant will employ trade union workers to produce refrigerants that deliver significant savings on cooling costs and allow companies to earn carbon credits through precise energy and emissions reduction data collected by sensors in their HVAC systems.

"Our mission is to make a positive impact in Youngstown, Ohio's manufacturing hub, as well as other cities that stand to benefit from reindustrialization. We will earn carbon credits upon production at the new facility, which will be passed on to the companies, schools, and municipalities with which we collaborate so that they can also give back to the local community and carry out meaningful work at a grassroots level," explained Ryan.

Zoetic Global was also invited by EarthX, a leading environmental non-profit organization, to participate in exclusive discussions on the "State of the Carbon Markets" and explore innovative ways to make carbon credits more accessible to individuals and businesses, thus intensifying the fight against climate change.

"We see immense potential for our technologies, as the reduction of emissions from cooling is a major target. The demand for air conditioning is projected to triple by 2050 due to global warming and the expanding middle class. We are proud that our Youngstown plant represents a shining example of positive change that begins at the local level," stated Zoetic CEO Avery Hong.

"Zoetic's game-changing strategy empowers businesses with advanced climate technologies and carbon credits. We're bringing technology solutions to leaders who require renewable energy solutions to further their economic and social development, and we remain committed to intentional leadership that shifts the carbon credit market in new and exciting ways," said Zoetic Chairman and Co-Founder Jerome Ringo.

For information on Zoetic Global, visit https://zoeticglobal.com/about/.

Link to presentation - https://techonomy.com/video/innovation-and-re-industrialization-in-youngstown-ohio-with-tim-ryan/

About Zoetic Global

Zoetic is a minority-owned solutions provider focused on delivering critical energy, water, and food technologies to areas of greatest need. Working in conjunction with its technology and strategic partners it has assembled a compelling portfolio of now solutions for now problems. Zoetic means, "of or pertaining to life." It embodies the dedication of its Co-Founder and Chairman, Jerome Ringo, who has been a leader in the climate movement for two decades. Zoetic is focused on the inclusion of areas of the world disproportionately impacted by climate change. Zoetic believes that critical solutions exist and require a next level commitment by leaders to implement them.

