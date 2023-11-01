Zoetic Global Takes the Lead in Compliance with New York's Local Law 97

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetic Global has announced an ambitious plan to ensure compliance with New York's new Local Law 97 (LL97), which mandates that most buildings over 25,000 square feet meet strict energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions limits by 2024, with even stricter limits by 2030. The goal is to reduce emissions from the city's largest buildings by 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2050, while also imposing strict carbon limits.

Zoetic Global is working closely with building owners who need to comply with Local Law 97. By using Zoetic refrigerants, buildings can achieve required energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and cut carbon emissions. The refrigerants offer significant cooling cost reductions and enable buildings to earn carbon credits through precise energy savings and emissions reduction data collected by HVAC system sensors.

"There is currently $2 trillion worth of property on the cusp of refinancing and many New York property owners are anxious about meeting the necessary criteria to secure financial backing. Non-compliance with the new environmental laws could lead to substantial fines. As carbon footprint reduction and lower emissions from cooling continue to be major targets, Zoetic is committed to empowering building owners with advanced climate technologies and carbon credits," said CEO Avery Hong.

Tim Ryan, Zoetic's Chief Global Business Development Officer and former U.S. Congressman, added, "Zoetic refrigerants greatly enhance energy efficiency, resulting in significant reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions for large buildings. These refrigerants are increasingly appealing to building owners seek to achieve energy savings and meet ESG (environmental, social, and governance) goals. In essence, Zoetic presents a sustainable and cost-effective solution for New York City's commercial real estate owners."

For information on Zoetic Global, visit https://zoeticglobal.com/about/.

About Zoetic Global

Zoetic is a solutions provider committed to sustainability and focused on delivering critical energy, water, and food technologies to areas of greatest need. Working in conjunction with its technology and strategic partners it has assembled a compelling portfolio of now solutions for now problems. Zoetic means, "of or pertaining to life." It embodies the dedication of its Co-Founder and Chairman, Jerome Ringo, who has been a leader in the climate movement for two decades. Zoetic is focused on the inclusion of areas of the world disproportionately impacted by climate change. Zoetic believes that critical solutions exist and require a next level commitment by leaders to implement them.

