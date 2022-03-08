Zoetis Recognized as a Best Place To Work certification in Egypt for 2022

CAIRO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetis, a global animal health company, dedicated to supporting customers and their businesses in ever better ways, has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2022. The certification recognizes organizations that have created a work environment which fosters a highly engaged team. To achieve recognition, Zoetis Egypt was assessed by surveying employees about topics including employee engagement, organizational agility, engaging leadership, compensation, and benefits programs.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regard to working conditions.

Mohamed Abdeen, General Manager for Zoetis Egypt & MER, commented on this achievement: "Being part of this great team gave me the opportunity to build the workplace culture on the foundation of trust and alignment. This Award is the proof that we can accomplish more together and even continue to grow and improve. With our Zoetis Core Belief that Our colleagues make the difference, it will be a launching point toward a higher performance organization and raising the bar for our ambition in the coming years. I am very glad to win such award."

Ragia Sherif, Sr. HR Manager for Zoetis Egypt & MER added: "I'm incredibly grateful and proud of this achievement. This award is the outcome of tremendous efforts from a great team. Earning this award is a testament to Zoetis prioritizing its people's efforts. We now have a huge responsibility to keep momentum and raise the bar even higher."

Every year in Egypt, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. Zoetis is proud to join the ranks as a Best Place to Work.

About Zoetis

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After nearly 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide - from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $6.7 billion in 2020 with ~11,300 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com .

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

