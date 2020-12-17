Zogby Analytics National Survey Finds That 74% of Americans Say Air Quality is Critical to Re-Opening Schools and Restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor air quality continues to be top of mind for the majority of Americans as a new national survey of 1,018 consumers, commissioned by Boski Air, finds 74% believe that indoor air quality is critical to the re-opening of schools and restaurants. Moreover, those concerns will not wane for 49% of Americans even after the majority of the U.S. population are vaccinated for Covid-19 over the next six months.

Conducted by Zogby Analytics from Dec. 8-9, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1%, the survey found that only one-third of Americans believe that heating and air conditioning systems can currently clear the indoor air in classrooms and restaurants to make them safer from Covid-19 and other viruses.

Air quality fears have led to 39% of consumers avoiding indoor restaurant meals the past six months and more than 52% lack confidence that indoor air in K-12 schools is currently safe. However, Americans are open to new solutions, including air sanitizers that can clean the air within a close proximity. More than 64% said they would be more likely to eat inside in a restaurant that provided air cleaning devices on every table and 70% would encourage their local school districts to purchase desktop air cleansing devices.

Recent guidance from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control highlights how the Covid pandemic requires multiple layers of proactive and reactive solutions to include therapeutics, vaccines and active defenses that stop the spread of aerosols in the air to include upgraded HVAC systems, the wearing of masks and reduced occupancy levels.

Other results from the national survey include:

64% would be more likely to eat outside at a restaurant with an air sanitizer on every table

44% would be willing to pay $5 more per table to have an air sanitizer device at a restaurant

more per table to have an air sanitizer device at a restaurant 61% do not believe that indoor air in college classrooms and dorms are currently safe

Boski Air Towers

Boski Air Towers use a strong Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) light source, effective optical design and materials and carefully engineered air flow within the unit to create optimum single-pass efficacy against airborne viruses and pathogens. The Boski Air Tower ($249 retail price) extracts airborne droplets in real-time within close proximity interaction. Housed within the tower is a powerful 254 nanometer UV-C lamp, designed to inactivate viruses at the DNA level, emitting safer and healthier air through the bottom of the unit.

Third-party laboratory testing conducted by the Aerosol Research & Engineering Laboratories (ARE Labs) showed that the Boski Air Tower portable air sanitizer kills 99.99+% of airborne viruses, including MS2, a non-enveloped virus which is harder to kill than enveloped viruses like Covid-19.

Approximately 1,000 Boski Air Towers have already been deployed at Susquehanna University (Pa.) in student dorm rooms music rooms and office space. Other entities that have purchased Boski Air Towers include The University of Colorado – Denver, Stoneham School District (Stoneham, MA) and the University of Texas – Dallas, among others.

For the full survey results, please contact Josh Zecher at [email protected].

About Boski

Based in Orlando, Fla. and founded by Hooman Banaei, a PhD scientist in electrical engineering, Boski has created an advanced system for rapid airborne sanitation. Table/desk top units operate with minimal noise and are designed to extract airborne droplets emitted from one's mouth or nose, reducing the threat of airborne virus transmission through effective UV-C technology.

SOURCE Boski

