Zogby Poll® Hochul in the driver's seat; Libertarians receive six percent; New Yorkers are over Cuomo

In a hypothetical gubernatorial race, Gov. Hochul easily defeats Republican frontrunner, Lee Zeldin, 44% to 27%, while Libertarian candidate Larry Sharpe registers six percent as a third party option; In a hypothetical Dem. Primary, Hochul (41%) defeats former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (20%) two to one, and N.Y.C. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams three to one (13%). Rep. Tom Suozzi received 7%, followed by "someone one else" (5%) and not sure (14%).

New Yorkers are happy with Cuomo's past performance, but a majority do not want to see him run for public office again and consider him a disgrace.

