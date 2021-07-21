Zogby Research Discovers Women and a Billion Dollar Market

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A market study by John Zogby Strategies discovered a large untapped market for women in fantasy sports. The study of 1000 gamers in the U.S. and Canada found that women are as enthusiastic as men about playing the new fantasy sports game created by Wild Card Sports.

"Based on the study, we can realistically project that women will make up nearly half of our members, similar to the fan base of the NFL, NBA and MLB," said Hank Werronen, Co-Founder and President of Wild Card Sports.

"Women now comprise 18% of the estimated 60 million fantasy players. By capturing the untapped potential, we can attract 10 million women to our game and generate more than $1 billion a year in revenues."

Werronen feels that fantasy gaming, like all sports, has treated women as second-class athletes.

Wild Card Sports Co-Founder and Creative

Director, Allen Kay, summed it up:

"All men and women are created equal, except in sports."

"Our objective is to level the playing field for women," Werronen added. "The Zogby study shows that the Wild Card Sports game plan is poised to do that."

About the Game

The format for Wild Card Sports is the same for all major team sports. Each sport has a panel of five famous Professional Athletes who play the game each week, including famous women athletes.

Players compete for large cash prizes based on the points they earn by correctly picking teams, by beating the Pros and by earning bonuses for playing wild cards on their selections. Wild Card Sports™ has a patent pending for the game.



About Wild Card Sports

Wild Card Sports™ was founded in March 2021 by Hank Werronen and Allen Kay. They worked together to develop, launch and build the Humana Health Plan when Hank was the COO of the venture, now a $50 billion enterprise and ranked #41 on the Fortune 500. Allen is the creator of "If you see something, say something" and member of two Advertising Halls of Fame.

https://www.wildcardsports.games

About John Zogby Strategies

The world-renowned firm provides a wide range of research and advisory services to clients across the globe. It was founded by pollster, author and trend-spotter John Zogby and his sons Jeremy and Benjamin. https://johnzogbystrategies.com/

Contact: Hank Werronen, 202-997-1822, [email protected]

SOURCE Wild Card Sports

Related Links

http://www.wildcardsports.games

