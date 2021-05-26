Zogby/Children's Health Defense Poll Suggests A Turning Point in the COVID-19 Narrative

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Zogby Strategies poll conducted in conjunction with Children's Health Defense (CHD) reveals an emerging narrative surrounding COVID-19.

In a U.S. Senate hearing last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that a little over half to 60% of NIH employees had received the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Rochelle Walensky agreed that a similar percentage of CDC employees had received the vaccine.

The results from a May 20 nationwide poll of 1,011 likely voters shows that while Fauci has a 60% level of trust (combining "trust very much" and "trust somewhat"), there is a substantial sense of anger and mistrust towards institutions like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When asked which statement comes closer to poll participants' views, knowing that approximately half of CDC and NIH employees have not taken the vaccine, just under four of 10 (38%) agreed the news is "infuriating and sends the message that even the experts have concern about the vaccine" vs. 46% who "give them the benefit of the doubt."

Over one-quarter (28%) of Democrats, half of Republicans (50%), and over one-third (36%) of Independent voters agreed that the news is "infuriating and sends the message…about the vaccine", highlighting that the outlook is widespread. Regarding other cohorts, 46% of 18-29-year-old voters found the news "infuriating," as did 58% of Hispanics –by far the highest groups in their respective brackets.

The poll also probed voters about agency capture, when Big Business compromises federal regulatory agencies such as the NIH and CDC for financial gain over public good. Voters were asked which view came closer to theirs: "agency capture is real and a serious threat to our Democracy" vs. "agency capture is overblown…."

A large majority (57%) agree that agency capture is "real and a serious threat to our Democracy" vs. 20% who believe the concept is "overblown."

"This kind of mistrust and anger towards government can't be easily dismissed," says CHD President Mary Holland. "That around half of NIH and CDC employees aren't willing to get vaccinated voluntarily speaks volumes. Agency capture is real, and agency employees know it. This country needs health agencies that serve people, not Big Pharma."

The online poll yields a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points. Subgroups have a higher margin of error.

