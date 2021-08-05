Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. Partners with Tree of Life Canada to Expand Distribution Across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. (CSE: ZOG) ("Zoglo's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Tree of Life Canada ("TOL") to provide distribution and sales services to bring Zoglo's range of 100% plant-based food products to retailers and food service outlets across Canada.

Acquired in 2010 by Chicago-based KeHE Distributors , one of the leading fresh, specialty and natural food distributors in North America with 16 distribution centres across Canada and the USA, TOL services health conscious Canadian consumers living a wholesome, healthy and ethically responsible lifestyle with a retail sales team of over 140 individuals, including 60 food service and culinary sales experts, spanning four sales offices and three distribution centres across Canada with an ability to reach over 90% of where food is sold and served.

"We are excited to be partnering with Zoglo's as they embark on this journey and we are looking forward to growing this amazing brand in Canada", commented Lisa MacNeil, President of Tree of Life Canada.

In addition, Zoglo's is pleased to share that it is also partnering with Quebec-based Clark Drouin Lefebvre Inc. ("CDL"), a regional expert with sales coverage in the retail and food service sector, to accelerate Zoglo's footprint in Quebec.

"Partnering with industry-leading food distribution and professional sales companies such as TOL and CDL provides us with an opportunity to rapidly broaden our market share and in-turn position Zoglo's as the preferred choice for plant-based foods within Canada," said Anthony Morello, CEO of Zoglo's.

ABOUT ZOGLO'S INCREDIBLE FOOD CORP.:

Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. is a publicly-traded plant-based food company which offers nutrient-rich, plant-based appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes to fulfill consumers needs for all occasions and cooking requirements. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zoglo's Incredible Food Inc., currently offers 14 products through its Traditional Green Box product line and aims to offer 12 innovative products for the mainstream market through its new Zoglo's Incredible Black Box product line. Over the past 25 years, Zoglo's products have been in distribution in over 700 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Loblaws, and has representation in the United States and Europe. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker: ZOG.

SOURCE Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp.