Zohar Law Offers Comprehensive Legal Assistance for Undocumented Spouses Under New U.S. Policy

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant policy change, the Biden administration has announced new protections for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens. Zohar Law , a premier immigration law firm based in New York City with additional operations in Miami, is set to provide expert legal guidance under these new regulations, aiming to significantly impact eligible families across the United States. This initiative is expected to offer relief and stability to approximately half a million individuals by facilitating legal work opportunities and pathways to permanent residency.

The new "parole in place" policy is designed to prevent the deportation of undocumented spouses who have lived in the U.S. for over ten years, providing them with legal pathways to work and seek permanent residency. This significant initiative could benefit approximately half a million individuals. Zohar Law, under the adept leadership of Managing Partner Gadi Zohar, is highly skilled in navigating complex immigration matters with a strong track record. The firm's vast expertise encompasses handling family-based green card cases, removal of conditional residency, and adjustment of status applications, catering to a diverse client base.

If this new policy affects you or someone you know, it is crucial to consult with knowledgeable attorneys who can navigate the complexities of immigration law. Zohar Law invites all potential clients to reach out at www.zoharlawpllc.com/contact for a free, online comprehensive legal consultation. Their dedicated team is committed to ensuring that each client receives personalized attention to achieve the best possible outcome, with a focus on understanding each individual's circumstances and providing tailored legal strategies.

Founded by Gadi Zohar, a Dean's List graduate of New York Law School, Zohar Law PLLC brings a wealth of expertise to the immigration field. The firm offers a range of services, from asylum applications to business and family-based immigration. Known for their sensitivity to client needs and a deep understanding of the intricacies of U.S. immigration law, Zohar Law maintains a strong commitment to its clients, providing clear, effective legal counsel and support. With a practice that covers the entire United States, the firm is a trusted name in immigration law, valued for its integrity and the successful outcomes it secures for clients.

Zohar Law operates out of the iconic World Trade Center in Manhattan, offering convenient access to major immigration offices and courts. Their multilingual team, fluent in Hebrew and Spanish, among other languages, accommodates a diverse clientele, reflecting the multicultural spirit of New York City. For immigration assistance please visit www.zoharlawpllc.com/ .

