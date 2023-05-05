Zoho is positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Project and Portfolio Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Project and Portfolio Management vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Zoho as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Project and Portfolio Management, 2022 .

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sofia Ali, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Zoho Projects allows project managers, program managers, portfolio managers, and team members to manage, plan, track, and collaborate on their projects efficiently for achieving organizational objectives. The company also offers an AI-powered virtual assistant - Zia which enables users to add new tasks, fetch reports, and analyse the recency and frequency of interactions to deliver the most relevant results."

"Zoho is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals, with its extensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and high scalability. It has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Project and Portfolio Management, 2022," adds Sofia.

Quote by Zoho

Being recognized by QKS as a Leader in the project management space is a significant milestone for us in this journey of delivering a successful project management experience. As organisations increasingly lean towards hybrid project management, they require unified solutions that reduce content switching and enable customizations that can be aligned as per team needs and individual preferences. Zoho Projects hits the sweet spot in this context.

"Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Project & Portfolio Management (PPM) tools which offers centralized management of an organization's current and planned projects. It enables project managers and stakeholders to estimate, monitor, control and manage projects to ensure alignment with organization's operational & financial goals and minimize risk. PPM ensures enhanced data sharing, collaboration and interaction across teams and managers."

PPM solutions allow organizations to categorize several projects into a single portfolio that outlines and maintains reports of different project's objectives, risks, forecast, costs, and resources. The PPM solution enables to gather valuable information and allows to sort out critical sets of data for an organization's projects which provides business value and alignment to strategies. It becomes necessary for an organization to maintain a portfolio when they run various projects and simultaneously help and align the projects with the organizations' goals and objectives.

The PPM platform allows medium-size market and large-size market users to incorporate product, project, and portfolio management to deliver planned goals and objectives to the organization. The PPM platform has been enormously used by the financial service and banking sector, followed by the information technology, manufacturing, CPG and retail, healthcare and life science, logistics, and transportation among various industries verticals.

Additional Resources:

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

