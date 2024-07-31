Zoi Capital Announces Health AI Investment Tool "AI Doc" to Identify High Potential Use Cases and Technologies

AI Doc will Leverage Innovative Knowledge Management System and proprietary Database and Scorecards to Guide Investment Decisions

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a healthcare marketplace where Artificial intelligence (AI) holds enormous potential, Zoi Capital is excited to announce the launch of its AI Doc Platform, a novel internal tool designed to identify high-potential use cases and companies in health AI.

As AI continues to show significant potential in healthcare, Zoi Capital is committed to investing in the next generation of health AI technologies with a distinctive investment strategy. Co-founded by Dr. Ronald M. Razmi, a Mayo Clinic-trained cardiologist, digital health CEO, and author of the new book " AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare ," Zoi Capital is pioneering a new paradigm for private market investing.

Dr. Razmi, along with a team of digital health investors and operators, bring clinical, operating, and investment experience to the table. Co-Founders Brian Beeler and Dr. Ronald M. Razmi together boast an impressive track record with exits exceeding $30 billion via public markets and acquisitions.

"Given the increasing complexity of sectors such as healthcare and technologies like AI, achieving high returns on capital and ensuring that the best use cases and technologies are funded requires specialization and focus," said Dr. Razmi.

To create a scalable and repeatable approach for evaluating AI solutions that address critical issues in healthcare, Zoi Capital has developed proprietary scorecards. These scorecards evaluate both the use cases targeted by health AI companies and the companies themselves. This methodology ensures the identification of high-priority use cases and companies that effectively navigate the barriers to adoption.

"The buyers of these technologies have to wade through numerous digital solutions with limited budgets, so they will only choose those that address their most important needs," Dr. Razmi explained. "Identifying these use cases should be the foundation of any investment strategy for health AI. Once the use cases are pinpointed, finding companies with technologies and business models that solve technical, clinical, and business barriers will be critical."

Brian Beeler, co-founder of Zoi Capital, added, "In order to usher in a new era of deploying capital into the best use cases and companies, methodical assessment by specialists will be the key to success."

The AI Doc Platform, Zoi Capital's comprehensive investment tool, includes:

: The database encompasses thousands of digital health companies, detailing their technologies, the use cases they address, investors, customers, funding, and more. ZoiCare Scorecards for Investment Excellence (Z-Six): These scorecards ensures that only the highest priority use cases for technology buyers are considered for investment, and that selected companies are solving for the adoption barriers that have hindered many promising technologies.

This approach guides Zoi Capital's investment decisions and provides a framework for entrepreneurs to refine and position their innovations for success in the complex healthcare landscape.

About Zoi Capital

Zoi Capital is a thematic venture capital firm that specializes in the growing applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Led by Brian K. Beeler, a former life science company executive that has been involved with managing multiple corporate venture funds and over $7 billion in transactions, and Dr. Ronald M. Razmi, former Cardiologist, McKinsey consultant, CEO of Acupera, and author of the new book, AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare , the firm's competitive advantages include cross-functional expertise in practicing medicine, operating successful digital health companies, and investing in medical technologies.

With the help of their proprietary investment platform, AI Doc, Zoi Capital is able to find and select companies with technologies that provide immediate benefit to healthcare stakeholders while solving for the unique friction points that usually derail or delay adoption. While relationships with top academic medical centers provide access to unique deal flow, Zoi plays an active role in improving the product road map, optimizing commercialization strategy, and facilitating faster exits.

