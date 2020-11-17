Zoic Labs Selected as Finalist for First International Space Pitch Day

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced data visualization company Zoic Labs has been selected as a finalist for the first International Space Pitch Day innovation competition. Chosen as one of the 15 finalists from over 100 applicants, finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their novel solutions to a panel of top U.S. and UK military leadership. The Zoic Labs team will pitch their idea to the panel and a global audience for the International Space Pitch Day, taking place during Day 1 of the virtual Defence Space Conference 2020 hosted from London on November 17. If successful in their pitch, contracts will be awarded that day to successful pitches which will be used to fast-track the development of innovations.

Zoic Labs will be pitching its ZyncMatrix solution to the panel of judges. ZyncMatrix is an innovative software solution, informed by space operators, that will enhance space planning and provide situational awareness while filtering information across multiple security levels. ZyncMatrix is a web-based, comprehensive, self-aligning and self-resizing tool that will aid decision-quality planning and execution data while streamlining documentation and portion marking.

"We're incredibly honored to be selected to participate in the first-ever International Space Pitch Day and have the opportunity to share our ideas with some of the top minds in the Space sector," notes Zoic Labs President Tim McBride. "2020 has been an exciting time for our team to extend our nimble creativity into new sectors, including a data visualization tool that allows scientists globally to interact with vital COVID-19 research. We are excited to bring our adaptability and responsive approach to continue to extend the capabilities of our Hollywood visual effects sister company Zoic Studios to develop and evolve tech solutions to solve problems for outside industry sectors."

About Zoic Labs

Zoic Labs, established in 2013, is a software and advanced visualization company focused on big data, emerging technologies and groundbreaking design. It provides software development, R&D, and UI/UX design related to virtual reality, augmented reality, analytics and visualization, and artificial intelligence for a diverse range of private companies, pharmaceutical and healthcare firms, and the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense.

Zoic Labs' proprietary web-based data visualization platform (Cognitive Core®) ingests, aggregates and displays massive disparate datasets in a 3D rendered "game environment."

Sister company Zoic Studios has garnered three Emmy Awards and countless other awards and accolades for its work in movies, television, and multimedia. Collectively ZOIC has 350+ employees, with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, and New York City.

For more information contact: Jenna Wigman @ Press Kitchen 617.966.0649, [email protected]

SOURCE Zoic Labs