Zojak World Wide Announces Partnership with Spotify

MIAMI, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zojak World Wide, pioneers in the digital music industry are excited to announce their partnership with Spotify to offer direct access to Spotify for Artists through their dashboard.

Zojak's artist clients will now be able to claim their Spotify artist profiles directly through the Zojak dashboard and get instantly verified. Through direct access Zojak's clients will be taken to their Spotify for Artists dashboard where they customize their artist profile, promote their music, pitch to playlist editors, explore analytics, and more.

The new Spotify for Artists access on their dashboard is part of Zojak World Wide's continuous efforts to streamline the user experience and they are pleased to announce access for their clients is now available. They want to thank Spotify for working with them to make this happen and are excited to offer Spotify for Artists direct access to their artist clients.

Zojak World Wide is an aggregator/digital distributor based in Miami, Florida. They distribute digital music to stores such as Apple, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora and over 200 other digital service providers globally. Zojak provides advertising on social media, marketing & promotion, an in-house e-mail blasting service, more money for your music, timely reporting & royalties, real-time analytics, fair and transparent agreements, a single sign on dashboard solution, that personal touch, and results you can count on. Zojak provides a state-of-the-art online delivery portal for copyright owners to access and upload their music 24/7. The company manages over 12,000 monthly deliveries to dsp's and processes 2000 music videos per month through their YouTube Multi-Channel Network.

