Zoku Helps Multi Location Coffee and QSR Brands Move Beyond Fragmented Restaurant Systems

Recent go lives with Rosso Coffee Roasters in Canada and Nomad Coffee in Spain build on Zoku's multi brand QSR deployment with Chaw Group across Subway, Khiang Street Food, Juiceland, and Vendi.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoku today announced recent go lives with Rosso Coffee Roasters in Canada and Nomad Coffee in Spain, highlighting Zoku's role in helping multi location coffee chains and QSR brands move beyond fragmented restaurant systems and connect store operations with enterprise level control.

Zoku Restaurant Suite

Coffee chains and QSR operators are under increasing pressure to serve customers quickly while managing more complex operating models. Peak hour throughput, kitchen coordination, table and counter service, online orders, payments, inventory consumption, loyalty, and digital commerce all need to work together across locations.

For multi location operators, disconnected systems create operational and financial friction. Store activity, kitchen execution, inventory movement, customer data, payments, and corporate reporting often sit across separate platforms, forcing teams to rely on manual reconciliation, third party middleware, and delayed visibility into location performance.

Zoku addresses this challenge by connecting POS, kitchen operations, inventory, payments, online ordering, digital commerce, and enterprise controls in one operating environment. This helps restaurant groups reduce system fragmentation while giving store teams the tools they need for daily execution and giving central teams better control over menu updates, recipes, inventory depletion, ordering channels, and business data across locations.

Zoku's multi brand QSR experience is demonstrated through its deployment with Chaw Group across Subway, Khiang Street Food, Juiceland, and Vendi. The deployment spans structured franchise operations, street food concepts, beverage focused formats, and self service environments, showing how restaurant groups can support distinct brands and service models from a connected operational foundation.

The recent Rosso Coffee Roasters and Nomad Coffee go lives extend this operating model into multi location coffee chain environments. Coffee chains face specific operational demands, including morning rush throughput, complex drink modifiers, kitchen and prep coordination, inventory depletion, mobile ordering, loyalty integrations, payments, and enterprise controls across stores.

Zoku supports flexible service models across counter service, table service, tablet based and self service ordering. This QSR groups to adapt the platform to different location formats and customer journeys while maintaining a connected operating model across the business.

Together, the Rosso Coffee Roasters, Nomad Coffee, and Chaw Group deployments reinforce Zoku's role in helping restaurant operators replace disconnected store systems with a more unified approach to sales, kitchen execution, inventory, payments, digital commerce, and enterprise operations.

With recent coffee chain go lives and proven multi brand QSR deployments, Zoku continues to help restaurant operators build stronger operational foundations for scale across locations, brands, channels, and service models.

About Zoku

Zoku is a NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network partner that delivers cloud based POS and unified commerce solutions for retail, wholesale distribution, and restaurant businesses. Zoku helps multi location operators connect sales, inventory, customer engagement, digital commerce, and ERP systems. Zoku serves customers globally, with a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Zoku Marketing

2405415700

[email protected]

SOURCE Zoku Americas Inc.