Mignon Faget Deploys Zoku Platform to Streamline Jewelry Retail Operations

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mignon Faget, a New Orleans based jewelry retailer known for its distinctive designs, has successfully deployed Zoku POS and Inventory Management across its gallery locations in New Orleans and Metairie.

As its retail operations evolved, Mignon Faget required a platform capable of supporting the operational requirements of jewelry retail while maintaining accurate inventory control and consistent store operations across locations.

Zoku Americas Inc.

The Zoku platform supports the management of individual jewelry pieces, repair services, and special orders while providing store teams with a unified system for sales and inventory operations. Store associates can access a unified view of customer data combining more than 20 years of purchase history with real time sales activity, including ecommerce transactions, enabling more informed and consistent customer service across locations.

Associates can quickly search and locate products, access detailed product information and images during the sales process, process transactions and returns, and manage repair workflows directly from the store. The platform also supports inventory operations across locations, including stock adjustments and transfers, helping ensure accurate inventory control and execution of store-to-store operations.

With the system now live across its gallery locations, Mignon Faget can maintain accurate inventory control while supporting the service-oriented workflows common in jewelry retail. The platform also supports gift card management, promotions, and sales associate commission tracking, helping the retailer manage day to day store operations more efficiently.

"The rollout was seamless, and the impact has been immediate. Zoku keeps everything synchronized with NetSuite in real time, so we're no longer maintaining two databases or troubleshooting sync issues. The changes to our repair workflow have also transformed how we manage our service process — production can now see what's coming in before it even arrives, keeping everything running smoothly," said Sami Deville, Director of Technical Operations, Mignon Faget.

George Makriyiannis, CEO at Zoku, said, "Retailers often realize that standard solutions for store operations are not designed to support the way their business actually runs. As operations expand across locations and workflows become more complex, maintaining accurate inventory and a true system of record in the ERP becomes critical. Zoku is designed to adapt to each retailer's operations and integrate into their existing systems, rather than forcing them into predefined workflows."

Following the successful deployment of POS and inventory capabilities, Mignon Faget plans to implement Zoku Loyalty as the next phase of its retail technology roadmap to strengthen customer engagement across its stores.

About Zoku

Zoku is a unified commerce platform designed for retail, food and beverage, and wholesale distribution operators. Zoku enables businesses to operate across stores and online channels, managing sales, inventory, customer, and service workflows with operations managed from the ERP as the system of record.

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SOURCE Zoku Americas Inc.