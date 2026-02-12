Chaw Partners with Zoku to Deploy Unified Food and Beverage Counter, Table, and Self-Service Solution Across Subway, Khiang, Juiceland, and Vendi

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaw has selected Zoku to deploy a unified food and beverage platform across its Subway, Khiang Street Food, Juiceland juice and smoothie bars, and Vendi coffee stores, enabling counter, table service, and self-service ordering across multi-location restaurant environments.

Zoku F&B Platform

"We selected Zoku because it is purpose-built for food and beverage operations and designed to handle the scale and operational complexity of running multi-location restaurant brands," said Vichit Sachathamarat, Managing Director at Chaw. "The solution supports a unified approach to counter, table, and self-service ordering, while allowing us to centrally manage menus, recipes, inventory consumption, customer data, and sales across the business."

Designed for high-volume and complex operating environments, Zoku's food and beverage solution is built on a cloud-based platform that delivers shared services for integrations and front-end applications. Purpose-built for multi-location restaurant operations, the architecture enables centralized management, operational control, and efficiency across counter, table service, and self-service experiences while maintaining consistent menus, recipes, inventory consumption, and order flows across brands and locations, including specialized airport-based restaurant environments.

Zoku Sync connects third-party commerce, payment, operational, and digital systems, enabling future self-service, mobile, and evolving customer engagement experiences across locations.

This deployment supports both the immediate operational needs of Chaw and the long-term evolution of its food and beverage operations across international markets.

About Chaw

Chaw is a venture builder and multi-brand food and beverage operator focused on launching, managing, and scaling restaurant concepts across diverse service formats and locations. The group provides operational expertise, brand development, and execution capabilities that support consistent guest experience and efficient multi-location growth across its portfolio.

About Zoku

Zoku provides a cloud commerce platform for retail, food and beverage, and wholesale distribution businesses, unifying point of sale, inventory, warehouse, and ecommerce operations across multi-location environments. Built to connect with any commerce system, Zoku delivers real-time visibility, operational consistency, and scalable architecture to support growth across regions and channels.

SOURCE Zoku Americas Inc.