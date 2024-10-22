ZOKU® Launches New Cocktail Ice Sets for Stylish Drink Enthusiasts

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOKU is excited to unveil its latest innovation: Cocktail Ice Sets. Designed for those looking to elevate their drink experience, these stylish ice molds allow you to create unique, eye-catching ice cubes perfect for cocktails, mocktails, and more.

Add a floral touch to your holiday drinks. ???? This season, gift your mocktails and cocktails an extra flair. Bring a touch of royalty to your holiday gatherings. Don't let this regal opportunity slip away-it's time to upgrade your beverage experience with style.

Ideal for hosting events like "girls' night in" or upgrading your everyday drinks, ZOKU's Cocktail Ice Sets add a touch of sophistication to any occasion. These large, decorative ice cubes melt slower than standard ones, ensuring your beverages stay cooler for longer without losing their flavor. Plus, the high-quality, food-safe silicone molds make ice cube release easy and mess-free.

The Daisy Cocktail Set includes two molds that create beautiful 2-inch daisy-shaped ice balls, perfect for cocktails or mocktails. The set also comes with two lowball glasses, adding a fun, feminine flair to your drink presentation.

The Crown Cocktail Set features two molds that create regal King and Queen crown-shaped ice cubes. Paired with two lowball glasses, this regal set is ideal for cocktail lovers or as a unique gift for special occasions.

Both sets come beautifully packaged in ZOKU's signature "party in a box" gift packaging, making them the perfect present for cocktail enthusiasts or a standout item for the upcoming holiday season.

ZOKU's Cocktail Ice Sets will be available for purchase at zokuhome.com for $29.99. Say goodbye to boring ice and elevate every sip with ZOKU's creative and conversation-starting designs.

ZOKU's innovative product range also includes Drinkware, Frozen Treat Makers, Cocktail Ice Molds, Kitchen Appliances, and Food-To-Go Containers. Explore the full collection at zokuhome.com.

