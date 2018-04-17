Zola and ABC Carpet & Home Launch Exclusive Wedding Registry Partnership

"ABC Carpet & Home has long been beloved by all New Yorkers, including myself. This new online mecca of home decor is going to resonate with all of our couples because they expect us to have the most beautiful and diverse assortment of any retailer," said Shan-Lyn Ma, CEO and Founder of Zola. "This is another step to ensure that we truly do have everything couples want, and everything guests love to give."

The ABC Carpet & Home collection on Zola includes modern bedding, bath, home decor, tabletop, serveware, furniture and more. From velvet pillows and organic sheets to glass candlesticks, reclaimed wood furniture, and even silk meditation cushions, this is an inspirational collection of unique home goods that would elevate any modern home, and make for a memorable wedding gift.

"We believe in meeting our community where they are, and Zola provides the opportunity for us to engage with new participants, letting them discover the magic of abc," said Paulette Cole, CEO and Creative Director of ABC Carpet & Home. "We are inspired to collaborate with Zola to expand our vision of partnership and creating home, through gifts of love, light, romance, beauty, wellness, wisdom, and love."

ABC Carpet & Home online now connects to Zola from its homepage. Visit www.zola.com to shop the full collection.

About Zola

We're Zola, the wedding company that will do anything for love. We're reinventing the wedding planning and registry experience to make the happiest moment in our couples' lives even happier. From engagement to wedding and decorating your first home, Zola is there, combining compassionate customer service with modern tools and technology. All in the service of love.

For more information about Zola, please visit www.zola.com or follow @Zola on Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook.

About ABC Home & Carpet

ABC Carpet & Home is a portal into collective creativity—integrating the elements of healing, education, sanctuary, theatre, art, fashion and interconnectivity to create the experience of a three-dimensional living magazine and interactive museum. We support continuous improvement in minimizing our collective environmental footprint and maximizing social justice. We aspire to manifest a universal exchange where spirit, sustainability, culture, currency, and creation coexist; a holistic sensory experience to inform and inspire participation. Through the expression of passion with beauty as a tool, we present commerce as a vehicle for insight and for action in the aid of creating a better world.

For more information about abc carpet & home please visit www.abchome.com or follow abc on Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Emily Forrest Skurnik

EForrest@Zola.com

Carlos Ledesma

CLedesma@abchome.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zola-and-abc-carpet--home-launch-exclusive-wedding-registry-partnership-300631151.html

SOURCE Zola

Related Links

http://www.zola.com

