Zola and Macy's Launch Wedding Registry Partnership

With this collaboration, Zola is now the only other place where couples can add a curated assortment of Macy's popular private brands and exclusive product to their registry. Couples can take advantage of Zola's registry benefits, including free shipping, a 5-star mobile app, and integration with all of Zola's free wedding websites, while shopping for Macy's most-wanted gifts, including bedding, towels, dinnerware, serveware, barware, and much more. The technology developed as part of this partnership allows Macy's to fulfill the orders placed directly on Zola.

The list of private brands and exclusive products launching on Zola includes: Hotel Collection, The Cellar, Charter Club, Martha Stewart Collection, Silken Slumber, Noritake, and Lucky Brand Home, all created for Macy's.

"Macy's creates memorable experiences for our customers, helping them celebrate life's moments, big and small," said Parinda Muley, Macy's senior director of business development. "By partnering with Zola, we're adding another way to bring Macy's best private and exclusive products to every couple wishing to say I do."

"Engaged couples have flocked to Zola for our ability to innovate and simplify what was traditionally a complex wedding planning experience. Partnering with Macy's is another way we are making it easy for couples to register for everything they need for their newlywed home," said Shan-Lyn Ma, CEO and Co-Founder of Zola. "We're thrilled to be making this announcement during peak engagement season. This is one more reason why couples will choose to plan their wedding with Zola."

About Zola

We're Zola , the wedding company that will do anything for love. We support couples from engagement to wedding and newlywed life by combining compassionate customer service with smart technology. Since launching in 2013, we've helped simplify wedding planning for over 1 million couples with our registry, wedding websites, wedding stationery, and free suite of wedding planning tools, all in one place.

About Macy's

Macy's is America's store for life. The largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) delivers quality fashion at affordable prices to customers at approximately 640 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam, as well as to customers in more than 100 international destinations through leading e-commerce site macys.com. Macy's inspires fashion exploration and discovery through the most desired family of exclusive brands for her, for him, for the home, and via our dynamic mobile and social platforms. We know the power of celebration, demonstrated through decades of memorable experiences created during Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores – including New York City's Herald Square – are internationally renowned and preeminent destinations for tourists. With the collective support of our customers and employees, Macy's builds community and helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities by giving nearly $50 million each year, plus 146,000 hours of volunteer service. For more than 160 years, Macy's has, and continues to, make life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

