Zolango Provides Opportunity to Crypto Community With Launch of World's First Bitcoin Marketplace

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When MVK was growing up in Mlango, Kubwa in Africa, he saw opportunity where most saw extreme poverty and despair. He believed that the literal translation of his hometown's name – which means "Big Door" in Swahili – was symbolic of all that was possible for those who were open to it.

MVK is the innovator behind Zolango - which means "community" or "opportunity." Zolango is the first-ever marketplace powered by Bitcoin.

That mindset has served him well throughout his life and career, most recently as the innovator behind Zolango – which, not coincidentally, means "community" or "opportunity." Zolango is fast taking the crypto community by storm as the first-ever marketplace powered by Bitcoin. The site allows users to both buy and sell their products using Bitcoin. The site currently offers more than 1,000 items for sale with sports equipment, office supplies, jewelry, freelancer services, fashion, electronic accessories, gift cards and books among its most popular categories.

Zolango sellers are charged just one percent commission to help keep prices low. eBay or Amazon by comparison charge monthly fees, referral fees and closing fees along with a percentage of the selling price – which averages around 15 percent – even before fulfillment and shipping costs are incurred. In addition, due to the blockchain, there are no credit card processing or bank fees with Zolango.

With Zolango, all payments go through its escrow system so buyers can shop safely and be assured their products will be delivered as described. In addition, Zolango does not compete with its own sellers, unlike Amazon, which has a line of branded products. Likewise, Zolango commits to keeping seller data wholly private.

It works like this:

The buyers pay in Bitcoin.

The seller receives Bitcoin that is held in escrow in case of returns or defective products.

Escrow is automated so the Bitcoin is released in 30 days, unless a buyer raises a claim.

"Zolango is the next phase in the crypto revolution. I call it the Spend and Earn Phase. We picture a CryptoEconomy, where people both earn and spend in Bitcoin, and our marketplace is helping that system get traction," said MVK, who goes by his initials both to reinforce the importance of privacy as well as creativity. "I believe we need to create our own alternate economy and Bitcoin is the protocol, the reserve asset around which the CryptoEconomy will revolve. Look, the internet has changed things, we're now truly global and so we need a global economy with a global currency."

"Buying and selling on Zolango is not just a better buy/sell experience, it brings the CryptoCurrency revolution one step closer to reality. We need to use Bitcoin as a currency, the way it was meant to be. This will ultimately enhance the value of Bitcoin and make it a more stable form of currency. And Zolango is happy to lead the way in being the face of CryptoCommerce," he added.

