Zoma Releases 2020 Presidents Day Mattress Sale Online & In Stores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Presidents Day weekend Zoma announces big discounts on their mattresses, which are specially formulated for a deeper sleep.

Zoma's 2020 Presidents Day Mattress Sale features $150 off on any size Zoma mattress. Customers may apply the coupon code "PRES150" at checkout to access the discount. This online promotional offer brings down the starting price of a Zoma mattress to $400.

The Zoma memory foam mattress features gel-infused foams with Triangulex™ technology for targeted comfort, support, and pressure relief. Its medium firmness offers enhanced rest and rejuvenation for those with a demanding lifestyle.

Every Zoma mattress comes with Reactiv™, a responsive layer that adjusts to your changing positions and minimizes motion transfer. This layer responsively contours to your body, providing continuous support which leads to undisturbed sleep and faster muscle recovery. The breathable Celliant® cover on Zoma mattresses wicks away moisture and provides a cool, uninterrupted sleeping experience. If you have back pain, are a hot sleeper, or an athlete, then the Zoma mattress may appeal to you.

Complete your new sleep system with Zoma pillows and foundations. Zoma pillows have shredded memory foam MicroCushion™ technology which provides adaptive support. These pillows are covered in a lightweight, mesh fabric that enhances breathability. The Zoma foundation provides sturdy support with its perfectly spaced wooden slats and can be assembled in minutes.

At the base of the Zoma mattress is the high-density Support+material which provides consistent, reliable pressure relief for the hips and shoulders while maintaining the spine's natural alignment.

All orders within the continental United States receive free shipping and free, zero-risk returns. The weeklong Presidents Day sale launches on February 11 and runs through February 17th.

All Zoma mattresses come with a risk-free 100-night sleep trial. All Zoma mattresses are backed by a 10-year warranty.

SOURCE Zoma