Zombie Properties Slip Below 3 Percent Of All Foreclosures Nationwide

The report shows that during the fourth quarter of 2019, about 288,300 homes were in the process of foreclosure, with 8,535, or 2.96 percent sitting empty as "zombie" foreclosures. The percentage of zombie properties is down from 3.2 percent in Q3 2019 and 4.7 percent in Q3 2016, the last comparative foreclosure vacancy report.

"The fourth quarter of 2019 was a repeat of the third quarter when it came to properties abandoned by owners facing foreclosure: the scourge continued to fade. One of the most visible signs of the housing market crash during the Great Recession keeps receding into the past," said Todd Teta, chief product officer with ATTOM Data Solutions. "While pockets of zombie foreclosures remain, neighborhoods throughout the country are confronting fewer and fewer of the empty, decaying properties that were symbolic of the fallout from the housing market crash during the recession."

High-level findings from the report:

A total of 8,535 properties facing possible foreclosure were vacated by their owners nationwide in the fourth quarter of 2019. Washington, D.C. continued to have the highest percentage of zombie foreclosures (10.5 percent). States where the zombie foreclosure rates were above the national rate of 2.9 percent included Kansas (7.9 percent), Oregon (7.9 percent), Montana (7.4 percent); Maine (6.7 percent) and New Mexico (5.8 percent). The lowest rates – all less than 1.2 percent – were in North Dakota , Arkansas , Idaho , Colorado and Delaware .





Report Methodology

ATTOM Data Solutions analyzed county tax assessor data for more than 98 million single-family homes and condos for vacancy, broken down by foreclosure status and, owner-occupancy status. Only metropolitan statistical areas with at least 100,000 single-family homes and condos and counties with at least 50,000 single-family homes and condos were included in the analysis. Vacancy data is available at https://www.attomdata.com/solutions/marketing-lists/.

