Zonar Unveils Next Generation Light Duty Telematics Control Unit for More Advanced Support Across a Broader Range of Vehicles

Customers gain over-the-air access to enhanced performance data and increased security visibility

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonar, a leader in commercial vehicle fleet health and safety, today announced the release of its next generation Zonar LD™ Telematics Control Unit (TCU), delivering more comprehensive and faster vehicle intelligence and security data to meet the broadening demands of fleets. With advanced telematics capabilities, faster installation, and expanded vehicle coverage, the new iteration empowers fleet operators to optimize operations while continuing to prioritize strengthening efficiency, safety, and performance.

Light-duty vehicles form the backbone of today's vocational fleets and extend beyond into passenger vans for school districts and transit systems, field services and last-mile delivery vehicles. The Zonar LD TCU offers a plug-and-play telematics solution tailored to the unique needs of these vehicles. It continues to provide robust Zonar Ground Traffic Control® reporting capabilities as its predecessor, including in-depth diagnostics to ensure vehicle health and safety.

Enhanced features introduce key improvements for a better user experience:

Faster installation: Calibrate and sync in as little as two minutes to get on the road faster.

Calibrate and sync in as little as two minutes to get on the road faster. Enhanced over-the-air updates: Receive device performance enhancements, including expanded vehicle, engine control module (ECM), odometer and diagnostic trouble code (DTC) coverage more quickly and efficiently.

Receive device performance enhancements, including expanded vehicle, engine control module (ECM), odometer and diagnostic trouble code (DTC) coverage more quickly and efficiently. Expanded vehicle coverage: Benefit from increased support for a broader range of vehicle models and types.

Benefit from increased support for a broader range of vehicle models and types. Towing detection: Gain visibility into towing events for added security and situational awareness.

Gain visibility into towing events for added security and situational awareness. Cold start event tracking: Detect soft or hard reboots to better identify device tampering to improve the security of fleet vehicles and technology assets.

"Demand for light-duty tracking and diagnostics capabilities continue to grow, particularly in field services, retail, grocery, package delivery, and passenger transport sectors," said Greg Colvin, senior director of solutions engineering at Zonar. "Fleets need a solution that's simple-to-install, easy-to-manage, and delivers complex vehicle data insights across the wide spectrum of light-duty fleet vehicles—all in one platform. Our next generation light-duty TCU builds on the strengths of its predecessor and allows for a quicker deployment, more expansive vehicle support, faster insights, and more visibility than before."

Today's fleets require more flexible, non-traditional transportation options to meet the pressures of delivering offered services. School districts increasingly rely on smaller passenger vehicles to transport students to special programs and after-school activities, or to provide ride-share alternative transportation, but still need to track students and vehicle safety alongside their school bus fleet. Additionally, the surge in e-commerce has increased last-mile delivery needs, where distribution costs account for nearly half of supply chain expenses. With these diverse demands, fleets need a true plug-and-play solution with wide light-duty vehicle coverage and a universal platform that monitors vehicle health, location, and performance across all vehicle types—light, medium or heavy duty.

For more information on the Zonar LD TCU, visit: https://www.zonarsystems.com/zonarld

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart transportation mobility solutions for vocational, public sector/pupil, mass transit, and commercial trucking industries. The Zonar mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of its customer's fleets by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets. Headquartered in Seattle, Zonar also operates a distribution center in West Chicago.

SOURCE Zonar Systems