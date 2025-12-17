ZONDA UNVEILS PROJECTED RANKINGS FOR 2025'S TOP-SELLING MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITIES

First-Ever Annual Projections Offer An Early Look At MPC Performance And Establish A New Industry Benchmark

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonda, the leading provider of housing market intelligence, today announced the release of its first-ever annual projected rankings of the top 25 master-planned communities (MPCs) in the United States. This forward-looking analysis provides an early snapshot of anticipated 2025 performance and marks the beginning of what will become an annual industry benchmark for MPC sales activity.

The projected rankings are based on Zonda's proprietary MPC sales database, quarterly developer surveys, and extensive year-end outreach directly with each of the top performing developers. Sales data was collected through November year-to-date, with December activity estimated using a blend of historical sales patterns and developer-provided year-end projections. Total annual sales figures are estimates; final rankings and totals will be released in early 2026 and may vary due to year-end sales initiatives across MPCs nationwide.

While there are a few developers neck and neck in this year-end race, there will be little to no change in which communities ultimately secure a position in the Top 25 for the year. Congratulations to all who earned a place among this year's Top 25 master-planned communities—a distinction that reflects consistent performance, strategic execution, and sustained buyer demand.

"These projected rankings give the industry an early, data-driven view of where momentum is building and which communities are continuing to perform at the highest level," said Mollie Carmichael, Principal at Zonda Advisory. "Master-planned communities that succeed year after year tend to balance scale, product diversity, and lifestyle offerings, while also remaining agile in response to changing buyer preferences and market conditions. As we look ahead, the strongest performers will be those that combine disciplined planning with the flexibility to adapt to evolving economic realities and consumer expectations."

Top Performers Hold Their Ground

The top of the leaderboard is expected to remain unchanged from last year. The Villages in Orlando, Florida, is projected to once again lead the nation with approximately 3,400 sales, followed by Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota, Florida (2,080 sales), and Cadence in Las Vegas, Nevada (1,270 sales).

Sunterra in Houston and Babcock Ranch in Punta Gorda, Florida, are projected to be closely matched for fourth place, rounding out a strong top five.

Biggest Movers and New Entrants

Several communities are expected to post notable gains. Superstition Vistas in Phoenix is projected to make the largest jump, climbing from 21st to 11th place. Babcock Ranch also surged significantly, rising from 12th to a projected tie for fourth.

New entrants to the top 25 include Asante (Lennar), Two Rivers (Eisenhower Property Group), Painted Tree (Oxland Group), Westview (Condev Companies), and Angeline (Metro Development Group), highlighting continued momentum in fast-growing markets such as Phoenix, Tampa, and Dallas.

Great Park Neighborhoods (FivePoint Communities) also reenters the rankings following the launch of new home collections over the past one to two years.

Regional Highlights

Florida continues to dominate the master-planned community landscape, with 10 communities in the state ranking among the top 25 for projected 2025 sales. Texas and Nevada also show strong representation. Notably, the Houston metro alone accounts for four ranked communities, reinforcing its position as a national hub for MPC development.

What's Next

Finalized rankings will be published in Zonda's 4Q25 Master Plan Outlook (MPO) report in early 2026 and explored in depth during an exclusive MPC webinar hosted by Mollie Carmichael. The webinar is included with MPO subscriptions, with additional details available on the Zonda Master Plan Outlook page.

The MPO report and companion webinar will feature finalized national and regional rankings, along with Zonda's proprietary construction data, including MPC starts and closings. Together, these insights deliver the industry's most comprehensive view of master-planned community and developer performance.

