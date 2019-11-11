Zondervan announces new Zondervan Thrive non-fiction imprint

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zondervan announced today the launch of Zondervan Thrive, a new non-fiction imprint focused on categories including personal development, fulfillment, health and wellness, self-care, marriage and family, abuse/trauma, anxiety, and personality typologies.

Zondervan Thrive authors are experts in their field and bring well-researched insights to daily living. They are psychologists, physicians, practitioners, journalists, academics and researchers who also realize that our deepest source for wisdom comes from seeking a life of faith. The new imprint will equip readers with in-depth, practical solutions for thriving mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually in today's world. Zondervan Thrive's readers are seeking big, brave ideas on how to approach everyday life, discover informed solutions, live authentically, sustain their personal health and wellbeing, and make a difference in their world.

Zondervan Thrive will release its first titles in March 2020, with authors including internationally accredited Enneagram teacher Christopher L. Heuertz (The Enneagram of Belonging), artificial intelligence expert Dr. Jason Thacker (The Age of AI), and parenting authorities Amy Elizabeth Olrick and Jeffrey Olrick, Ph.D. (The 6 Needs of Every Child).

"We live in a world of rapid change, escalating technological advances, demands for higher skills, and a fresh, entrepreneurial spirit. As a result many people are perpetually overwhelmed, and they are hungry for information that can sustain them," says VP, publisher David Morris. "But too many self-help books lack a faith perspective—and too few Christian books offer specialized help. Zondervan Thrive is our latest venture in visionary publishing, as we respond to the needs of today's readers by closing the gap between practical and spiritual knowledge."

Zondervan Thrive is expected to release four titles in 2020, and building to approximately ten titles annually.

Zondervan is a world leading Bible publisher and provider of Christian communications.

