Zondision Unveils ZIMO1, Unique 27-inch Interactive Light Field 3D Display, Launching on Kickstarter April 21

New light field display introduces real-time interaction and open SDK, redefining what's possible in consumer 3D

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zondision, a leader in light-field 3D display tech, announced its flagship ZIMO1, a 27-inch glasses-free 3D display for consumers and creators. It will launch on Kickstarter on April 21, offering an immersive display that combines high-performance 3D visualization, real-time interaction, and an open ecosystem.

ZIMO1 offers high-definition stereoscopic visuals without headsets or glasses. Backed by over a decade of optical engineering and AI eye tracking, it switches between 2D and 3D modes while maintaining image quality.

Zondision ZIMO1

ZIMO1 stands out with its unique approach to user engagement and creation. Unlike other glasses-free 3D displays, it offers two main advantages: direct interaction with on-screen content and an open SDK for professional creation. Its proprietary switchable cell technology provides true lossless 4K resolution in 2D and realistic 3D visuals in stereoscopic mode, with crosstalk below 1.5%, reducing ghosting and fatigue for extended use.

Powered by a 120Hz dual-eye tracking system, it offers ultra-responsive, low-latency interaction, supporting gestures and a variety of input devices, such as styluses, controllers, and gloves. ZIMO1 has an ASIC-based 3D rendering chip that removes the need for high-end GPUs and eases the host device's computational load.

Beyond entertainment, Zondision positions ZIMO1 as a powerful platform for productivity and creation. With support for Unreal Engine, Unity, WebXR, and C++, the open SDK allows developers to build and deploy interactive 3D content across environments. The system also integrates with OpenXR and OpenVR, compatible with existing XR applications and workflows.

"We hope to make high-quality products available at an affordable price to those in need, giving every young person the opportunity to become a developer. At the same time, we've developed some really fun software that lets gaming enthusiasts revisit and enjoy classic games in large-screen 3D versions," said Kevin Tung, CEO of Zondision.

ZIMO1 provides a rich ecosystem including a dedicated game manager, support for over 10,000 3D games, and various stereoscopic video and model formats. With over 150 global patents and certifications, ZIMO1 launches on Kickstarter on April 21, offering tiered pricing from $999 to $1399, to introduce genuine consumer-grade glasses-free 3D technology worldwide.

About Zondision

Founded in 2020, Zondision is a fast innovator and creative developer of light-field 3D display solutions, combining advanced optical systems with AI eye-tracking technology. The company is committed to delivering next-generation display experiences for entertainment, education, and professional creation.

SOURCE Zondision