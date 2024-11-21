Zone & Co Ranked Number 495 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 204% Revenue Growth to Strategic Product Expansion and Unwavering Customer Focus

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading provider of ERP-expanding software solutions for the CFO's office, today announced it ranked No. 495 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Zone & Co grew 204% during this period.

Zone & Co's Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Kim, credits the company's growth to its relentless focus on solving complex financial challenges through innovative product expansion and strategic acquisitions.

"Our success is built on listening to the needs of finance leaders and delivering software solutions that add real value," said Kim. "This year, we've continued to push boundaries by expanding our data and AI capabilities while integrating key acquisitions to accelerate our product roadmap and enhance our full product suite for the modern office of the CFO."

Throughout 2024, Zone & Co has achieved several major milestones:

Acquisition of Solution 7: In May, Zone & Co acquired UK-based Solution 7 , an award-winning ERP-native financial reporting provider. This acquisition has strengthened ZoneReporting's capabilities, offering finance teams seamless, real-time access to data with advanced reporting features in Excel.

In May, Zone & Co acquired UK-based , an award-winning ERP-native financial reporting provider. This acquisition has strengthened ZoneReporting's capabilities, offering finance teams seamless, real-time access to data with advanced reporting features in Excel. Acquisition of Staria Flow : In July, Zone & Co acquired Staria Flow , an advanced accounts payable automation solution developed by Finland -based Staria. Staria Flow enhances Zone's procure-to-pay capabilities, providing robust bank connectivity, enterprise-level OCR technology, and seamless e-invoicing.

In July, Zone & Co acquired , an advanced accounts payable automation solution developed by -based Staria. enhances Zone's procure-to-pay capabilities, providing robust bank connectivity, enterprise-level OCR technology, and seamless e-invoicing. ZoneBilling AI Assistant and SOC Compliance: Earlier this fall, Zone & Co launched the ZoneBilling AI Assistant , a tool embedded within ZoneBilling that transforms customer self-service by providing real-time, contextual answers to user queries. Additionally, ZoneBilling completed Type 2 SOC 1 and SOC 2 audits , reinforcing Zone's commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data security and compliance.

Earlier this fall, Zone & Co launched the , a tool embedded within ZoneBilling that transforms customer self-service by providing real-time, contextual answers to user queries. Additionally, ZoneBilling completed , reinforcing Zone's commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data security and compliance. Launch of Zone Data Platform: In October, the company introduced the Zone Data Platform , designed to give CFOs, controllers, and IT teams greater control over ERP and CRM data. This platform includes BI Dashboards, Data Warehouse, Extract, and FP&A reporting, tailored to meet various data maturity levels.

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

The full list of 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ can be found here .

To learn more about Zone & Co, please visit www.zoneandco.com .

About Zone & Co

Zone is reinventing the way companies approach back-office excellence, empowering finance leaders and their teams to scale and thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. Its highly flexible platform enhances out-of-the-box ERP capabilities, offering maximum visibility and control over company operations. From complex billing & revenue recognition to AP automation and advanced FP&A reporting, Zone's unified platform integrates seamlessly with leading ERP software, adapting precisely to evolving needs. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, Zone & Co is committed to delivering real-world solutions that deliver tangible results for its customers. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with hubs across Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia, Zone is dedicated to shaping the future of enterprise back-office management.

For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/zoneandco .

Contact: [email protected]

